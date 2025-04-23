Jump to content
Emma Raducanu marks return to action with straight-sets win at Madrid Open

The 22-year-old took a break from the WTA Tour following her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals last month

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 23 April 2025 16:07 BST
Emma Raducanu marked her return to action with a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens at the Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old took a break from the WTA Tour following her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals last month, swapping tournament action for a training block ahead of the clay-court swing.

It appeared to pay dividends as she opened her campaign in the Spanish capital with a 7-6 6-4 win over Lamens.

Raducanu, who is continuing her partnership with Andy Murray’s former coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis, looked clinical and assured against the Dutchwoman to set up a second-round meeting with Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu will be pleased with how she prevailed in the first set, winning a tight contest that swung both ways with an exchange of breaks.

The Briton was strongest in the tie-break, though, winning four successive points from 2-3 down to edge in front.

Lamens, ranked 73 in the world, was 2-0 up in the second set as she threatened a comeback, but Raducanu regained control.

She broke twice to lead 5-4 and then served it out for victory, banishing her Madrid demons from a year prior, where she suffered arguably her worst loss of the year to Maria Carle in the same competition.

