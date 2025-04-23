Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open

Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Madrid Open as she kicks off her clay-court campaign ahead of Roland Garros next month.

Under the tutelage of Mark Petchey, who was in her box at the Miami Open last month, she comes up against Dutch star Suzan Lamens, who beat Raducanu’s GB teammate Katie Boulter in their Billie Jean King Cup singles’ encounter earlier in April.

The British No. 2 produced a brilliant run in Miami, reaching her first WTA 1000 quarter-final before losing in three sets to eventual finalist and world No. 4 Jessica Pegula.

Since then, the 22-year-old opted for an extended training block, pulling out of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup squad - who won their qualifying tie earlier this month to secure a place in the Finals - and a clay event in Rouen.

Follow live updates from Raducanu’s clash with Lamens below: