Raducanu vs Chwalinska live: Top-seed Briton looks to move in to semi-finals of Transylvania Open
The British number one is the top seed in Romania, and she faces world number 146 Chwalinska in the quarter-finals in Cluj
British number one Emma Raducanu faces Maja Chwalinska in the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open this afternoon, with both players looking to book their place in the semi-final.
Raducanu arrived as the top seed for the WTA 250 tournament, and she sits alongside the likes of Wang Xinyu and Anastasia Potapova in competing for the title in Cluj.
The world number 30 recovered from 5-0 down in the first set to beat Kaja Juvan 7-5 6-1 in the round of 16, winning 10 straight games and 13 of the final 14 to avoid an embarrassing upset against 97th-ranked player in the world.
And she will have to be on better form to beat Chwalinska this afternoon who overcame seventh seed Olga Danilovic in three sets last time out.
Follow all the latest updates from Cluj below:
Raducanu 0-0 Chwalinska
We’re almost underway in Cluj! The top seed looks to move into the semi-finals with a win over Chwalinska.
Raducanu won the toss and will serve second.
Raducanu vs Chwalinska live
Both players are out on the court in Cluj, and we’ll have the coin toss now ahead of a brief warm-up for both.
Raducanu vs Chwalinska live
We’ve had the post-match interviews from Oliynykova and Xinyu, so both Raducanu and Chwalinska should be out on the court soon.
Oliynykova beats Xinyu
Oleksandra Oliynykova has beaten Wang Xinyu 6-4, 6-4, so we should be underway soon in Cluj.
Raducanu's titles
Raducanu still has just the one singles title to her name, though it is the envy of many of her contemporaries.
The Briton won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021, beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final.
Players wait for end of previous match
The duo are waiting for the end of the match between Wang Xinyu and Oleksandra Oliynykova. The Ukrainian is currently in the lead at 6-4, 4-4.
Who could Raducanu face in the semi-finals?
Should Emma Raducanu get past Maja Chwalinska, she could come up against fourth seed Wang Xinyu in the semi-finals.
However, the Chinese star currently finds herself trailing to Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, who has already dispatched eighth seed Anna Bondar on her way to this stage.
Looks like it’ll be a tricky match-up either way for the Brit. But before she can think about that, she’ll need to go through her quarter-final foe.
How much of a threat is Chwalinska?
Maja Chwalinska will be buoyed by knocking out a seeded player in the round of 16 as she looks to send tournament favourite Emma Raducanu packing from Romania.
The Polish player knocked out Olga Danilovic in the last round, the seventh seed, beating the Serb 6-1 1-6 6-2.
Emma Raducanu sacks latest coach after scathing Australian Open criticism
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, Francisco Roig, after lamenting that she had lost her tennis “identity” following her tame second-round defeat at the Australian Open.
The former US Open champion said following her loss to Anastasia Potapova that she wanted to “re-evaluate” her game and work on playing like she did when she was younger, in comments that appeared to signal her unhappiness at some of Roig’s instructions.
The Spaniard, who was part of Rafael Nadal’s team for 16 of his 22 grand slam titles, joined the Raducanu camp in August and before the US Open, but the British No 1 will now head in a different direction after confirming her latest coaching change.
Emma Raducanu sacks latest coach after scathing Australian Open criticism
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks