Emma Raducanu to continue coaching partnership with Mark Petchey for grass-court season

Emma Raducanu will continue working with coach Mark Petchey throughout the grass-court season, including Wimbledon, The Telegraph has reported.

Petchey, a former British No. 1, has been juggling his commentary commitments alongside working with Raducanu but will reportedly focus exclusively on coaching her during the grass season.

That will include the entire build-up to and duration of Wimbledon. Raducanu is slated to compete at Queen’s, a major tune-up event, with a women’s tournament hosted for the first time in more than 50 years.

Raducanu has previously stressed the importance of working with people who she trusts, with Petchey - an old ally who she worked with prior to her US Open triumph in 2021 - and family friend Jane O’Donoghue in her corner in recent months.

Her team also includes fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, who has been instrumental in helping her adjust to the physicality of competing on the tour week in and week out.

The British No. 2 has not had a permanent coach since the departure of Nick Cavaday after her Australian Open exit this January. Cavaday took a step back to look after his health.

Raducanu has been working with Petchey since the eve of Miami, where she made the quarter-finals at a WTA 1000 event for the first time, and has enjoyed an uptick in performances and results since then.

The 22-year-old has continued to build form and confidence on clay, a surface she admitted she is not particularly comfortable with, and had a promising run at the Italian Open - including reaching the last 16 for the first time - ended by the in-form fourth seed Coco Gauff.

“I want to use this period of the clay season to try and work on certain things in my game that I think are going to help me bridge the gap to the next level,” she said ahead of the tournament in Rome.

Following her Italian Open exit, Raducanu has accepted a wildcard to one final clay tournament in Strasbourg before the culmination of the clay swing at the French Open, which begins on 25 May. Strasbourg begins next Monday.