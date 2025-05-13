Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev clash suspended on match point after downpour
Musetti needs to win just one more point to reach the quarter-finals
Lorenzo Musetti’s clash with Daniil Medvedev at the Italian Open was suspended on match point after a torrential downpour in Rome.
Home favourite Musetti was one game away from the match at 7-5 5-4 and served at 30-30 as the heavens opened and the rain started to fall.
In extraordinary scenes, Musetti and Medvedev continued playing through the rain, and the Italian won the point with a drop shot that died on the wet clay.
It gave Musetti match point, but the umpire announced that play had been suspended with the surface becoming sodden and slippy underfoot.
The 23-year-old Musetti will resume at 7-5 5-4 40-30 requiring just one more point to reach the Italian Open quarter-finals for the first time.
Earlier, Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to reach the Italian Open semi-finals since her doubles partner Sara Errani in 2014.
Paolini, the French Open and Wimbledon runner-up, recovered from 6-7 0-4 down against Daria Schneider, winning in three sets.
The rain delay means World No1 Jannik Sinner will also have to wait before he returns to action against the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.
