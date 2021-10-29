✕ Close Emma Raducanu Asks For Patience

Emma Raducanu will bid to earn a place in the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open as she takes on Marta Kostyuk in the last eight this afternoon.

Raducanu followed her shock triumph at September’s US Open with an early exit at Indian Wells earlier this month, but the 18-year-old has bounced back this week with back-to-back wins in Cluj. The British No1 fought from behind to beat Polona Hercog in three sets in the first round, before seeing off Ana Bogdan in straight sets yesterday – downing the Romanian on her home soil. Next up for Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, is a clash with Kostyuk. The Ukrainian has made it into the quarter-finals here with two consecutive straight-sets victories, defeating Germany’s Mona Barthel in the last round.

There are no fans in attendance at the Transylvania Open this week due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but Raducanu has been feeling the love in Cluj anyway. “I feel like I am playing at home, I am getting so much support,” the teenager said after her first-round win. “Everyone is just really helpful and friendly in anyway they can. I don’t want to leave just yet, I want to see my grandma [in Bucharest] but just wait a few days, I want to play here in Cluj.”

Follow live updates from Emma Raducanu’s quarter-final meeting with Marta Kostyuk, below.