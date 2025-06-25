Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Emma Raducanu v Maya Joint live: Latest score and updates from Eastbourne

The British No.1 continues her Wimbledon preparations with a last-16 clash at Eastbourne

Michael Jones
Wednesday 25 June 2025 12:15 BST
Comments
Emma Raducanu Praises Wimbledon for Blocking Stalker, Reflects on Friendship with Carlos Alcaraz

Emma Raducanu is back in action this afternoon as she faces Australian Maya Joint in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne Open.

The British No. 1 rallied from a set down to defeat American Ann Li 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 in her opening round and showed no signs of a niggling back issues which reared its head at Queen’s Club earlier this month.

"I feel incredible," said Raducanu after her win. "I just want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments. It really meant a lot to me and I'm really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set.”

Joint, meanwhile, secured a surprising straight set win over the struggling Ons Jabeur. The Australian won 7-5 6-2 on Monday to set up a meeting with Raducanu and will hope to earn a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the action from the Eastbourne Open with our live blog below:

Recommended

When does Wimbledon 2025 start?

The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.

Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.

As tradition dictates, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.

Barbora Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.

Mike Jones25 June 2025 13:00

When does Wimbledon 2025 start?

The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders. Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion.

Emma Raducanu, who is set to miss out on a seeding, leads the British contingent in the women’s draw, having overtaken Katie Boulter as British No 1 recently.

Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:54

Wimbledon semi-finalist Donna Vekic: ‘I always have a heartbreaker on the grass’

It was one of those Wimbledon matches that took your breath away. The emotional peaks and troughs of elite-level sport, played out in front of an enthralled Centre Court crowd, on a bright afternoon in July. A record-setter, too: at two hours and 51 minutes, the longest semi-final at the All England Club in the 147-year history of the ladies’ singles competition.

Yet for Donna Vekic, disconsolate after missing out on a first Grand Slam final, her agonising defeat to Jasmine Paolini last year is not a contest she wants to witness again. Particularly now, ahead of another tilt in SW19.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Donna Vekic: ‘I always have a heartbreaker on the grass’

A year on from her emotional semi-final defeat at SW19, Olympic silver medalist Vekic tells Kieran Jackson how she bounced back from the brink of packing it all in last summer
Kieran Jackson25 June 2025 12:48

Britain’s leading trio have more on the line than just pride at Wimbledon

Britain’s leading women will have an extra incentive to perform strongly at Wimbledon over the next fortnight.

While motivation for a home grand slam is usually a given, there is a battle at the top of the game in this country which is driving Britain’s main trio forward.

And, unlike in previous generations, when competition on the court often resulted in strained relations off it, Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal are proving that rivalry really can be friendly.

Britain’s leading trio have more on the line than just pride at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal are all vying for the domestic number one ranking.
Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:42

Jodie Burrage levels the match

We’ll have to wait a little longer before Emma Raducanu takes to court as Jodie Burrage had fought from a set and a break down to win the second set against Barbora Krejcikova!

Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:40

Raducanu among 10 to watch at Wimbledon

For Raducanu they added: “Now back at the top of the British rankings, Raducanu is playing probably some of her best tennis since her remarkable US Open triumph in 2021 – although that bar is quite low after a turbulent few years.

“The 22-year-old is having to manage a back problem, but her informal coaching arrangement with Mark Petchey appears to be working.”

(Getty Images for LTA)
Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:37

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu among 10 to watch at Wimbledon

The PA news agency broke down the 10 players to keep an eye on at Wimbledon this year with both Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu on the list.

Of Draper they wrote: “Britain’s great hope will go into his home slam seeded fourth after a stellar start to the season, winning a maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, reaching another final in Madrid and the semi-finals at Queen’s.

“Now free of the fitness issues which dogged his formative years, Draper is one of the most feared players on the ATP Tour and is desperate to emulate Andy Murray and claim the Wimbledon crown.”

Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:33

Raducanu's back problem

Emma Raducanu is competing for the first time since Queen's, having pulled out of last week's Berlin Open as she continues to manage a back problem.

There were no signs of the issue during her win over Li but she’ll want to remain fit ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week.

Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:28

Raducanu on defeating Ann Li

“It feels incredible. I want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments,” the former US Open champion said in her on-court interview after her first round victory.

“It really meant a lot to me and I’m really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set. I’m very, very happy to come through that.

“It was tough, it was up and down, but from the middle of the second set I think I found another gear and another level.”

Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:24

Emma Raducanu emotional after comeback victory at Eastbourne: ‘It meant a lot to me’

Emma Raducanu fought back tears after resuming her Wimbledon preparations by battling back from a set down to beat American Ann Li in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Amid blustery conditions, the British number one, who missed last week’s Berlin Open as she managed a back problem, triumphed 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Emma Raducanu emotional after comeback victory at Eastbourne: ‘It meant a lot to me’

The British number one came from a set and a break down to beat American player Ann Li in three sets
Mike Jones25 June 2025 12:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in