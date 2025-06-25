Emma Raducanu v Maya Joint live: Latest score and updates from Eastbourne
The British No.1 continues her Wimbledon preparations with a last-16 clash at Eastbourne
Emma Raducanu is back in action this afternoon as she faces Australian Maya Joint in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne Open.
The British No. 1 rallied from a set down to defeat American Ann Li 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-1 in her opening round and showed no signs of a niggling back issues which reared its head at Queen’s Club earlier this month.
"I feel incredible," said Raducanu after her win. "I just want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments. It really meant a lot to me and I'm really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set.”
Joint, meanwhile, secured a surprising straight set win over the struggling Ons Jabeur. The Australian won 7-5 6-2 on Monday to set up a meeting with Raducanu and will hope to earn a place in the quarter-finals.
Follow all the action from the Eastbourne Open with our live blog below:
When does Wimbledon 2025 start?
The 2025 Championships start on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.
Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.
As tradition dictates, Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, will open the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.
Barbora Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, will open Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.
Jodie Burrage levels the match
We’ll have to wait a little longer before Emma Raducanu takes to court as Jodie Burrage had fought from a set and a break down to win the second set against Barbora Krejcikova!
Raducanu among 10 to watch at Wimbledon
For Raducanu they added: “Now back at the top of the British rankings, Raducanu is playing probably some of her best tennis since her remarkable US Open triumph in 2021 – although that bar is quite low after a turbulent few years.
“The 22-year-old is having to manage a back problem, but her informal coaching arrangement with Mark Petchey appears to be working.”
Raducanu's back problem
Emma Raducanu is competing for the first time since Queen's, having pulled out of last week's Berlin Open as she continues to manage a back problem.
There were no signs of the issue during her win over Li but she’ll want to remain fit ahead of the start of Wimbledon next week.
Raducanu on defeating Ann Li
“It feels incredible. I want to thank the crowd for getting me through some really sticky moments,” the former US Open champion said in her on-court interview after her first round victory.
“It really meant a lot to me and I’m really proud of how I fought back after losing the first set. I’m very, very happy to come through that.
“It was tough, it was up and down, but from the middle of the second set I think I found another gear and another level.”
