Emma Raducanu parts ways with latest coach after just one match - but breezes through at Miami Open

Emma Raducanu is again searching for a new coach having ended her trial with Vladimir Platenik after just one match.

Raducanu raced into the second round of the Miami Open with a dominant 6-2 6-1 victory over Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii, but Platenik was not seen in her box in Florida having joined the British No 2 ahead of Indian Wells.

The 22-year-old suffered a first-round exit at the first tournament of the ‘Sunshine Double’, and her team confirmed that that marked the end of a trial period with the coach that lasted just two weeks.

"Emma and Vlado have parted ways,” a statement said. “Emma has utmost respect for Vlado and the work they started but it wasn't quite heading in the right direction.

"Emma is now focused on doing as well as she can here in Miami after her a solid start today and will continue looking for the right coach."

The Slovak has worked with a number of WTA players, including Lulu Sun, who beat Raducanu on her way to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year.

Raducanu continues to search for the right fit as a permanent successor to Nick Cavaday, who stepped down for health reasons following the Australian Open.

Her childhood mentor Jane O’Donoghue was in the coaches’ box in Miami alongside Colin Beecher, an LTA coach, with the 2021 US Open winner in impressive touch as she dispatched Ishii in straight sets.

It was a first win for British No 2 since a traumatic incident involving a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

Raducanu started fast by claiming the opening two games before Ishii found her rhythm and levelled at 2-2, but the Brit reeled off four successive games to take the first set 6-2.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu looked in good form in Florida ( AP )

She continued her dominance in the second set, extending her streak of successive games won to nine as her Japanese opponent, ranked 188th in the world, leaked unforced errors and struggled to find a way back into the match.

Ishii avoided a whitewash in the second set by holding serve in the sixth game, before Raducanu took her first match point opportunity to claim victory.

“I’m very pleased to have got through that, it’s not easy to play someone in the first round who’s younger, dangerous and in good form,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I’m really proud of how I competed today, it hasn’t been easy for me coming into this but I think I put out a really good performance.”

Raducanu faces a tough test in the second round against home favourite and in-form eighth seed Emma Navarro.

“It’s going to be an extremely challenging match,” she added. “I think it will be a match where she’s probably in better form, so I think I can go out and try and express myself and compete for every point.

“She’s a great person. I think on the tour she’s someone I warm to and would like to say ‘hello’ to, so it will be a double Emma whenever we play.”

Elsewhere, Belgian David Goffin toughed out a 2-6 6-4 6-2 win over Australia's Aleksandar Vukic to set up a second-round meeting with second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s draw.

Additional reporting by PA