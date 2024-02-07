Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur LIVE: Score and updates from Abu Dhabi Open clash

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Abu Dhabi Open (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open this afternoon with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu advanced to the last 16 as she breezed past world No 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.

Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below: