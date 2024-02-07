Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707315149

Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur LIVE: Score and updates from Abu Dhabi Open clash

Raducanu faces Jabeur in the last 16 as she continues her injury comeback

Ben Fleming,Sonia Twigg
Wednesday 07 February 2024 14:12
Comments
<p>Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Abu Dhabi Open </p>

Emma Raducanu is back in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

(Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open this afternoon with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu advanced to the last 16 as she breezed past world No 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.

Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below:

Recommended

1707314476

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur

Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

Raducanu advanced to the last-16 as she breezed past world number 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.

The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.

Here’s everything you need to know:

What time is Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur? How to watch Abu Dhabi Open match

Raducanu faces a tough test against the two-time Wimbledon finalist and second seed

Luke Baker7 February 2024 14:01
1707313875

Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur from the Abu Dhabi Open.

Raducanu continues her injury comeback against second-seeded Jabeur in what should prove to be a fascinating test for the young Brit.

Stick with us for full live coverage

Luke Baker7 February 2024 13:51

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in