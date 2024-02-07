Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur LIVE: Score and updates from Abu Dhabi Open clash
Raducanu faces Jabeur in the last 16 as she continues her injury comeback
Emma Raducanu takes on Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open this afternoon with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.
Raducanu advanced to the last 16 as she breezed past world No 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1 on Monday, winning 10 of her final 11 games to book a meeting with three-time grand slam finalist Jabeur, the tournament’s second seed.
Former US Open champion Raducanu is playing in just her third tournament in eight months, having compiled a 3-2 record since returning from multiple wrist and ankle surgeries at the start of the season.
The 21-year-old fell at the second hurdle at both the Auckland International and the Australian Open, where she battled a stomach bug in her three-set defeat to Wafan Wang.
Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below:
Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur
Here’s everything you need to know:
What time is Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur? How to watch Abu Dhabi Open match
Raducanu faces a tough test against the two-time Wimbledon finalist and second seed
Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu v Ons Jabeur from the Abu Dhabi Open.
Raducanu continues her injury comeback against second-seeded Jabeur in what should prove to be a fascinating test for the young Brit.
Stick with us for full live coverage
