It will provide little immediate consolation to Emma Raducanu, but the improbable fantasy of her run to Wimbledon’s second week will survive in the British public’s imagination far longer than the sad nature of its ending. The dreams of the 18-year-old debutant, whose fearless conviction and irresistible smile had captivated the nation, were broken in despairing circumstances in the fourth round as she was forced to retire due to injury in the second set of a brutal match against Alja Tomljanovic.

Even in defeat, Raducanu’s performance will be remembered for its courage in the face of such a relentless and unsparing opponent. The teenager, whose summer was supposed to be defined by A-Level results, was already the subject of history’s record books before stepping back out onto Court One this evening and will remain the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round since 1959 when the dust has settled on this defeat. In truth, despite such a tremendous effort, the tide had turned against Raducanu in this match, with the toll of Tomljanovic’s bludgeoning steadily but unmistakably draining the teenager of her strength, even if her enthusiasm refused to fade.

Raducanu trailed by a set and a break when she left the court for a medical time-out, but had by no means shown any desire quit and had just forced Tomljanovic to deuce on serve. But the signs of her injury had already become clear when her resistance was finally broken at the end of the first set when, having scampered across the baseline so determinedly, she could only stand and watch Tomljanovic’s blistering winner sail into the corner. Her hands sunk onto her knees, her head bowed under the weight of exhaustion, and the air which had been so electric at the start of this slugging match appeared to become suffocating as Raducanu gasped on the baseline. Then, repeatedly during her first service game in the second set, Raducanu clutched at her stomach, the sickness clawing at her spirit, and after the third game the trainer was called.

Although the exact medical issue was unclear, Ruducanu’s plight was plain to see. She buried her face in her towel as the trainer checked her heartbeat and she left the court soon afterwards. For now, that is the last the crowd will see of the prodigy who announced herself so spectacularly as the heir to Andy Murray’s flame this week. It will not be the image that lasts, though. Amid all the fanfare and expectation, it is easily forgotten that this was just Raducanu’s fifth main WTA Tour level match in her entire career. Her remarkable run was destined to end. But the incredulity and joy Raducanu has already delivered promises to be a feature of her career for so many years to come.

“I am actually shocked because Emma must be hurt if she came to the decision to retire,” Tomljanovic, who will now face compatriot and world No 1 Ashley Barty in the quarter-finals, said afterwards. “I am really sorry for her, I wish we could have finished it. I am wishing her all the best. I thought I found my groove although Emma was hurt and not at her best which kind of explains it. It didn’t really sink in I’m in the quarters because of the circumstances. I am thrilled to play Ash, and to have two Aussies in the quarter-finals is great for everyone back home.”

In the hours before Raducanu stepped back out on to Court One, the sense of excitement had already been strained to an extreme level. And, perhaps, it was only inevitable that nerves would finally slip from behind Raducanu’s smile. The silence between points was hair-raising, amplifying the sound of every shot until it was broken by a raucous cheer or heaving sigh, and Wimbledon had never felt quite so alive this fortnight, with the crowd’s hope the pumping lifeblood of every point.

In ruthlessly outclassing world No 45 Sorana Cirstea, Raducanu had already overcome a hurdle that was, at least on paper, greater than this. But quickly the imposing nature of this task became clear as two double faults betrayed the pressure in her opening service game. But what Raducanu had already proved in striking abundance is that her nerves can be contained, even at the heart of such a bubbling cauldron. As quickly as it had deserted her, she found two blistering serves to save break point and seal a momentous hold. Her nerves subsided, the adrenaline took hold, and a cathartic roar ignited a match of relentless attrition.

Tomljanovic, who had defeated French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a fiery match marred by the Australian’s accusations of a faked injury, hurled herself into every forehand with heavyweight force, but somehow Raducanu found a way to keep points alive, deflecting the weight of such slugging shots. A stunning backhand to hold serve at 2-3 elicited an almighty cheer and Raducanu was able to deliver a punch of her own, roaring at the crowd with a clenched fist. Tomljanovic’s blows were draining Raducanu of her strength, but she refused to crack and soon it was the teenager knocking her opponent back onto her heels, going blow-for-blow as the crowd preyed on and cheered the Australian’s every error.

To Tomljanovic’s credit, though, she harnessed the hostile atmosphere with admirable control and soon she landed the telling blow. At 5-4, with Raducanu serving to stay in the set, a brutal rally seemed to suck the life out of her challenge and Tomljanovic’s booming winner gave her the clear ascendancy.

The end was abrupt but perhaps not unexpected as Raducanu showed the signs of struggle. So sudden has her rise been, it will take time to digest the pain of her defeat. For the public, though, there is no sadness in her shortcoming. For eight days, Raducanu made us dream in a way few players will ever manage.