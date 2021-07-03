British teenager Emma Raducanu has defeated world No 45 Sorana Cirstea in stunning fashion to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The 18-year-old, who received a wildcard into the main draw, carried the momentum of her stunning victory against French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova into the third round and played brilliantly from the offset, breaking her opponent’s serve three times to clinch the first set.

Revelling in the occasion, Raducanu broke again immediately at the start of the second set and produced a series of stunning winners to take a 3-0 lead. Cirstea rallied and broke back but the Romanian’s resistance only lasted for so long and Raducanu served to complete a 6-3 7-5 victory and received a standing ovation on Court One.

Report to follow...