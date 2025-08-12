Emma Raducanu pinpoints exciting trend for US Open despite Aryna Sabalenka loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu is encouraged by her preparations for the US Open after pushing Aryna Sabalenka close in a competitive defeat in Cincinnati.

Raducanu was beaten in a third-set tiebreak by the world No 1 having battled back from a set down to force a decider, and matched Sabalenka virtually stroke for stroke throughout.

The 22-year-old, who claimed her only grand slam title to date in New York in 2021, has looked in good touch throughout the American hard-court swing that precedes the year’s final major, and had also given Sabalenka a scare at Wimbledon in July.

The Belarusian prevailed on that occasion 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 and Raducanu was pleased with an improved performance even on that showing, though it ultimately ended in defeat.

“She's world No 1 for a reason," Raducanu said following her third-round defeat. "I pushed her more than I did at Wimbledon, so that's that's an improvement.

“Also, it was good to have this result on a hard court because it's very different to grass, and I've always thought grass suits me a lot more - and I still believe that. So to have pushed her on a hard court like that, I'm pretty proud."

The US Open singles draws will begin on Sunday 24 August with Raducanu set to play alongside Carlos Alcaraz in a new-look mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows before the tournament proper commences.

Emma Raducanu has looked in good form during the hard-court swing ( Getty Images )

Raducanu has united with a new coach in Francis Roig, who has previously worked with Rafael Nadal, in recent weeks as she continues to refine her game.

"I think starting the point is a big takeaway," the British No 1 said after her defeat to Sabalenka.

"I think [Sabalenka] did that incredibly well; in the big moments, she served and returned really well.

"I did too, in certain moments of the match, but to kind of hold that level on the starting point for the the whole match, I think that's a big thing for me."