What time is Emma Raducanu playing today and how can I watch?

Emma Raducanu returns to action at the Linz Open on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways after her Transylvania Open quarter-final defeat.

It’s a rather more modest setting than the high-profile US Open where the 18-year-old shot to global prominence with victory, but having only just recorded her first WTA victories and broken into the world top 20 rankings, Raducanu says she’s simply looking to enjoy the experience and make the most of the tournament’s opportunities.

The Brit is the top seed at the Linz Open but says that means little once players are actually out on court and, if anything, gives rivals greater motivation to win. She starts in the round of 16 against Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang as the top four seeds were handed a bye from the last 32.

Raducanu is expected to confirm her new coach soon but for now is going it solo in Austria. “I’m here on my own, I’m being my own coach again this week, which I think is really good for me long term,” she said. “I’m really feeling positive about my coaching situation, it’s in a good place. I’ll have a coach in place at the Australian Open.”

When is it?

Raducanu’s match is due to start around 4:15pm GMT on Centre Court in Linz. The actual start time may vary slightly depending on the earlier match, which sees No2 seed Simona Halep face Aliaksandra Sasnovich, starting around 3pm.

How can I watch it?

In the UK and Ireland, Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch the action. In the United States, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament.

Who is Xinyu Wang?

Ranked 106 in the world, Xinyu Wang won two qualifiers to reach the last 32, where she defeated Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in three sets. Wang also explained that Raducanu’s Chinese heritage means there’s plenty of interest about her rise in the country, saying: “I think that’s also inspiring for the Chinese players because someone Chinese has won a grand slam. I think that’s a really good thing.”