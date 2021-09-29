When is Emma Raducanu playing next?

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she will be back on court for the first time since her stunning US Open triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Raducanu produced an extraordinary first Grand Slam triumph as she came through qualifying to take victory over Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final in New York on 11 September.

The British teenager has not been seen on court competitively since, though did have a hit with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, at a homecoming event at the National Tennis Centre last week.

Though her US Open victory has enabled her to climb to 22nd in the world rankings, the cut-off date for qualifying for most tournaments is several weeks before they begin.

This is the case for the Masters event at Indian Wells, with the cut-off falling before Raducanu’s breakthrough win.

That means Raducanu did not qualify automatically, with the 18-year-old thus grateful to have received a wildcard into the main draw, ensuring she does not have to go through qualifying.

Normally held in the spring, the BNP Paribas event has returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It begins on October 4 and runs until the 17th.

Raducanu has also entered the Kremlin Cup in Moscow and the Transylvania Open in Romania later in October.

She has said that she is not targeting a late charge into the WTA Finals, with Raducanu currently fourteenth in the standings and needing to make up nearly 400 points to break into the top eight to qualify for the season-closing event in Guadalajara.

However, there may yet be withdrawals from the event from those who are set to automatically qualify, with Ashleigh Barty set to miss Indian Wells having returned to Australia to see her family and Naomi Osaka yet to return after taking a hiatus after her US Open exit.