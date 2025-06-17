Emma Raducanu stalker caught trying to obtain Wimbledon tickets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu has been caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s Wimbledon.

The PA news agency understands an application from the individual was discovered in the public ballot before being removed by tournament organisers.

His name had been red-flagged and was highlighted by the All England Club’s security system.

Raducanu hid behind the umpire’s chair after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a “fixated” man at the Dubai Championships in February.

At the time, the 22-year-old said she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and could “barely breathe”, while she revealed the situation was exacerbated by her being unsettled without a full-time coach.

She had been aware of the man’s presence at previous tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha before spotting him in the stands during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

A day earlier, the man, who was removed from the court, handed 2021 US Open champion Raducanu a letter and asked for a photo in a coffee shop.

He was given a restraining order by Dubai police and his name was circulated around tennis authorities.

Raducanu revealed earlier this month the ordeal had made her “wary” when going out.

She told BBC Sport: “I’m obviously wary when I go out. I try not to be careless about it because you only realise how much of a problem it is when you’re in that situation and I don’t necessarily want to be in that situation again.”

Raducanu had been previously targeted by a stalker, with an obsessive fan given a restraining order in 2022 after coming to her house three times.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships are due to get under way on Monday, June 30 and will run until Sunday, July 13.