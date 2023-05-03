Emma Raducanu to miss Wimbledon after undergoing surgery

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emma Raducanu will miss Wimbledon, as well as the upcoming French Open, after having surgery on both of her hands and ankle.

Raducanu has battled a number of injuries over the past couple of years since brilliantly winning the 2021 US Open and the hand injury forced her to withdraw from the Madrid Open last week just hours before her first-round match.

The 20-year-old British No 1 has now revealed in a statement that she has had surgery to help correct the issue but means she will be out for “the next few months”, thus missing the entire grass-court season including Wimbledon, as well as this month’s French Open.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” wrote Raducanu on social media.

“I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it.

“Unfortunately it’s not enough. I’m having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues.

“I’m disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

“It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.

“Look forward to seeing you all back out there.”

Emma Raducanu has endured a tough 2023 (PA Archive)

Raducanu has had a stop-start 2023 season to date because of the ankle injury, more worries over the wrist issue that ended her 2022 campaign prematurely and the hand problems.

She reached the last 32 in Indian Wells in March but was eliminated by world No 1 Iga Swiatek and succumbed in the first round at both the Miami Open and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart before withdrawing from Madrid.

It appears she will now target a return to the court ahead of the US Open, which begins on August 28 and was the scene of her remarkable grand slam triumph two years ago.