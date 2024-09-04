Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov LIVE: US Open score and updates as American progresses to semis

Tiafoe victory keeps alive American hopes of a first men’s title since 2003

Kelly Rissman,Namita Singh
Wednesday 04 September 2024 09:03
Frances Tiafoe pumps his fist after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in New York.
Frances Tiafoe pumps his fist after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in New York. (AP)

Frances Tiafoe has advanced to his second US Open semi-final after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury in their quarter-final clash. Tiafoe was winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and ahead by 4-1 in the fourth set when Dimitrov withdrew, handing the American the victory.

Tiafoe’s win keeps alive his hopes of ending a 21-year drought without an American US Open men’s champion.

He has looked in good form on home soil, surviving a five-set thriller against Ben Shelton and beating Alexei Popyrin to reach this stage.

Dimitrov, who has returned to the top ten in the world rankings, posed a significant threat, holding a head-to-head advantage over Tiafoe with three wins from their four previous meetings. However, injury ultimately curtailed his challenge, sending Tiafoe through to the semi-finals.

Tiafoe’s victory comes two years after his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil. He will now face a new challenge in the semi-finals as he bids to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Follow all of the action from the US Open with our live blog below:

1725406918

Hello and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight of the US Open. Tiafoe is back as a quarter-finalist two years on from making his deepest run at a grand slam on the New York hard courts, but faces tough opposition in the wily Bulgarian, back in the world’s top ten after a strong year.

A place in the semi-final of the year’s final major is on the line.

Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 00:41
1725406980

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

Jessica Pegula says she is not feeling the same pressure as she aims to end her grand slam quarter-final hoodoo.

The American made it through to her seventh career last-eight tie at a grand slam after she beat Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the US Open.

The previous six matches all ended in defeat, but Pegula has a different outlook heading into a tie with world number one Iga Swiatek tomorrow.

Jessica Pegula not feeling same pressure as she aims to end quarter-final hoodoo

The American made it through to her seventh career last-eight tie at a grand slam after she beat Diana Shnaider in the fourth round of the US Open.

Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 00:43
1725407400

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

Emma Navarro continued her breakout season as the American moved into her first grand slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on Tuesday at the US Open.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned Badosa by winning the final six games of the second set to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Emma Navarro reaches first US Open semi-final to continue breakthrough year

The New Yorker beat Paula Badosa to back up her victory over defending champion Coco Gauff

Harry Latham-Coyle4 September 2024 00:50
1725408000

Jack Draper blends style with substance to reach US Open quarter-finals in front of watching Vogue editor

Jack Draper is “incredibly proud” of reaching his first career grand slam quarter-final at the US Open – a feat pulled off with Vogue editor Anna Wintour watching in his box.

The 22-year-old destroyed Czech Tomas Machac in the fourth round to become the first British male quarter-finalist in New York since Andy Murray in 2016.

“To follow in Andy’s footsteps and make the quarter-finals here since he did it in 2016, it’s a big achievement for me,” he said after a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win. “I’m really, really proud of that achievement and hopefully I can do more.”

Jack Draper blends style with substance as Vogue editor watches US Open victory

The 22-year-old Briton destroyed Czech Tomas Machac in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows to reach the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time in his career

Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:00
1725408634

Aryna Sabalenka v Qinwen Zheng

Meanwhile, another quarterfinals match is underway.

Belarusian star Sabalenka, the number 2 seed,  is playing Zheng, who made history when she won a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris this summer. She became the first Asian tennis player to win an Olympic gold in singles.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) (AP)

Sabalenka cleaned up the first set, 6 games to 1.

Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)
Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:10
1725408900

Nick Kyrgios makes open offer to coach Coco Gauff after US Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff was beaten by fellow American Emma Navarro in the fourth round of her US Open title defence as she struggled with many aspects of her game.

On that particular occasion, Gauff’s forehand struggled, but her serve completely let her down. She served 19 double faults, and 11 in the final set to cap off a difficult summer, where she has lost in the last 16 of the last three major tournaments.

Since the defeat, there have been calls for Gauff to replace her coach Brad Gilbert and look elsewhere - and there has been an unlikely offer from Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios makes open offer to coach Coco Gauff after US Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round of her title defence

Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:15
1725409198

Sabalenka is a force to be reckoned with in the quarters

Sabalenka has been dominating from the baseline, hitting with a power that has gone unreciprocated by Zheng.

The number 7 seed, meanwhile, has not only been forced to play defense, being pulled from one side of the court to the other, but also has struggled with her first serve.

The Belarusian player is now ahead by one set and currently up by 4 games to 1 in the second.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to China's Zheng Qinwen during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to China's Zheng Qinwen during their women's quarterfinals match on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)
Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:19
1725409834

Tennis legend Roger Federer makes a cameo

Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer (L) attends the women's quarterfinals match between Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and China's Zheng Qinwen on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
Swiss former professional tennis player Roger Federer (L) attends the women's quarterfinals match between Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka and China's Zheng Qinwen on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)
Tennis great Roger Federer waves to the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Tennis great Roger Federer waves to the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)
Tennis great Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Tennis great Roger Federer acknowledges the crowd during the quarterfinal match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (AP)
Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:30
1725410119

Sabalenka wins in two quick sets

Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1, 6-1.

“She is playing such incredible tennis and it was tough facing her,” the Belarusian star said after her victory about Zheng.

She is heading for the semifinals where she will face American player Emma Navarro.

When asked what to do to get New Yorkers to support her in the semis, she joked: “Drinks on me!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a point against Zheng Qinwen of China during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a point against Zheng Qinwen of China during their Women’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:35
1725411039

Tiafoe and Dimitrov step onto the court

Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov are about to face off at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The player who wins will face American Taylor Fritz, the number 12 seed, in the semis.

Kelly Rissman4 September 2024 01:50

