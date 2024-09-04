Frances Tiafoe pumps his fist after winning a point against Grigor Dimitrov during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, September 3, 2024, in New York. ( AP )

Frances Tiafoe has advanced to his second US Open semi-final after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury in their quarter-final clash. Tiafoe was winning 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and ahead by 4-1 in the fourth set when Dimitrov withdrew, handing the American the victory.

Tiafoe’s win keeps alive his hopes of ending a 21-year drought without an American US Open men’s champion.

He has looked in good form on home soil, surviving a five-set thriller against Ben Shelton and beating Alexei Popyrin to reach this stage.

Dimitrov, who has returned to the top ten in the world rankings, posed a significant threat, holding a head-to-head advantage over Tiafoe with three wins from their four previous meetings. However, injury ultimately curtailed his challenge, sending Tiafoe through to the semi-finals.

Tiafoe’s victory comes two years after his deepest run at a grand slam on home soil. He will now face a new challenge in the semi-finals as he bids to become the first American man to win the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Follow all of the action from the US Open with our live blog below: