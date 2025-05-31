French Open players put off by fireworks as PSG fans build up to Champions League final
PSG fans are gathering to watch the Champions League final at the Parc des Princes, which is next door to Roland Garros
Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley were forced to play through fireworks during their French Open clash as Paris Saint-Germain supporters built up to their Champions League final against Inter Milan.
While the Champions League final is being held in Munich, PSG supporters will gather to watch the match on big screens at their Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
The Parc des Princes is just a few hundred yards away from Roland Garros, the site of the French Open, with Norrie and Fearnley playing their match on the Court Simonne-Mathieu, the closest court to the Parc des Princes.
Fireworks and booming explosions could be heard through their third-round contest, and were particularly loud with an hour to go until kick-off as Norrie served for the second-set tiebreak.
Novak Djokovic’s match against Filip Misolic will start on Court Philippe-Chatrier just 45 minutes before kick-off in Munich, and French Open organisers have decided to close the roof to potentially limit any distractions.
Djokovic had previously had his request to watch the Champions League final denied after being scheduled to play on Saturday night.
A host of top players had pleaded with organisers to ensure their third-round matches did not clash with the big game.
Djokovic even said after his win over Corentin Moutet: “It’s going to be PSG that I will support.
“I will definitely watch it if I’m not playing the night session. Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule…”
Roland Garros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had also said that she did not think the Champions League final would disrupt the French Open.
“The Champions League final won’t change much for us,” Mauresmo said. “We are trying to do the utmost for the tournament. We are very happy for PSG but we are organising our own event.
“There will be 15,000 people here so we want to give them the best possible match.
“We can’t prohibit people to watch their telephone and to follow the football match simultaneously.
“There won’t be 10 or 20 goals. If once or twice we have a bit of an uproar, it’s going to be fine.”
