Novak Djokovic vs Mackenzie McDonald LIVE: French Open scores and updates ahead of Jack Draper
An action-packed day three at the French Open sees Jack Draper on Court Suzanne Lenglen and Coco Gauff beginning her pursuit of the French title
Cameron Norrie kicked off day three at Roland Garros with a superb match-up against Daniil Medvedev on Court Simonne Mathieu. The Brit has been struggling of late but put on a thrilling show to defeat the Russian 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 coming from behind in both the first and last sets to clinch victory.
Over on Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff began her quest to win the French title having been the beaten finalist on the last two clay tournaments, the Madrid and Italian Opens. She swept past Australia’s Olivia Gadecki in straight sets without too much trouble.
Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic has won here three times previously and hopes to add to that tally since ending his coaching partnership with Andy Murray. A poor start to the season means the 38-year-old comes into the tournament as somewhat of an underdog with questions remaining about a potential decline.
Jack Draper is also in search of a strong run in the French Open and is up fourth on Suzanne Lenglen. Mattia Bellucci will be a tough opponent but Draper is proving to be an able performer on clay and has hopes of reaching the latter stages.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below:
Novak Djokovic 6-3 Mackenzie McDonald
No bother for the Serb, however. He earns another set point with an ace and wraps up this opener as McDonald sprays his return almost into the crowd. Not pretty tennis, but efficient stuff.
*Novak Djokovic 5-3 Mackenzie McDonald
Djokovic hits long on his first set point, at 40-15, and suddenly is in a spot of bother.
McDonald is trying to play with more variety, standing a little closer inside the baseline, and gets the better of him with another drop shot as Djokovic pushes it wide for deuce.
*Novak Djokovic 5-3 Mackenzie McDonald
But play is set to continue while the roof is closing, which will take around 10 minutes.
You’d imagine McDonald will be less than thrilled by this, as he’s got to deal with the wind and Djokovic serving for the set.
*Novak Djokovic 5-3 Mackenzie McDonald
Another break in play for more discussions with the umpire and a tournament official... and the decision is made, it will be closed.
Novak Djokovic 5-3 Mackenzie McDonald*
The wind is making this not a particularly pretty set of tennis. Djokovic is dealing with the breeze considerably better, though, pushing McDonald back beyond the baseline before hitting a drop shot that the American can only push wide.
A cross-court Djokovic volley is called out but the umpire - sat right above the bounce - quickly corrects the call, and McDonald isn’t happy about it.
He responds with an ace for 40-30 and Djokovic goes long. He will serve for the set.
*Novak Djokovic 5-2 Mackenzie McDonald
Nope, the roof stays open. It’s drizzling in Paris and plenty of umbrellas are open in the crowd.
McDonald seems the worse-affected by the stoppage, though, making two unforced errors, before a simply sublime rally - the American digs out a Djokovic drop shot, playing a fabulous one of his own, both players scrambling to get the ball back into play, before overcooking a cross-court forehand just a fraction. The crowd enjoyed that.
Djokovic misses another sitter of a volley but holds easily as McDonald fires long again.
Novak Djokovic 4-2 Mackenzie McDonald*
McDonald has Djokovic off-balance in the rally but punts the ball into the net, and it’s first blood to the 24-time major winner.
Both players are chatting to the umpire now; McDonald seems to think the roof was set to be closed after his service game.
Novak Djokovic 3-2 Mackenzie McDonald*
First opening for Djokovic on McDonald’s serve as he double faults for 30-30.
The American gets unlucky with a forehand, aiming for the corner but hitting just long, and Djokovic has a first break point.
Novak Djokovic 3-2 Mackenzie McDonald*
Djokovic is not getting his way and the roof is remaining open.
McDonald fires down an ace to begin but then hits a down the line shot wide for 15-15.
Novak Djokovic 3-2 Mackenzie McDonald*
Djokovic has a chat with the umpire at the change of ends and isn’t happy about something. Some umbrellas are going up in the crowd so it could be about the prospect of rain, but TNT Sports comms suggest he’s not happy about the wind picking up bits of clay.
He mentions that there’s a roof on Philippe-Chatrier and suggests they use it.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments