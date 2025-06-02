Cameron Norrie v Novak Djokovic LIVE: French Open score and updates ahead of Draper v Bublik
The fourth round continues with Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner also in action
The French Open continues with gusto today as the fourth round concludes at Roland Garros with Britain’s two remaining hopefuls each targeting a spot in the quarter-finals.
Monday’s main event is Cameron Norrie’s clash with Novak Djokovic on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The pair are up third on the main court following Ekaterina Alexandrova’s meeting with American Coco Gauff and Lois Boisson’s clash with Jessica Pegula. Norrie has never beaten Djokovic before having lost all five of their meetings including the semi-final of the Geneva Open back in May.
Later on, British No. 1 Jack Draper aims to continue his fine form when he faces Alexander Bublik last on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Bublik has already sprung a surprise in this tournament when beating Alex de Minaur in five sets and his heavy serving style of play will keep Draper on his toes.
The evening session is headlined by men’s No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner who has yet to drop a set in this campaign having swept Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, and Jiri Lehecka aside with relative ease. Tonight’s opponent is Andrey Rublev who should pose more of a threat.
Follow all the French Open updates with our live blog below:
*Alexandrova 0-6 Gauff - SET!
There’s a bit of resistance from Alexandrova.
She battles her with up to 30-30 before thundering an inside-out forehand right onto the side line to earn a break point.
Gauff is forced onto her backhand again but Alexandrova misses out trying to hook the ball to the opposite side of court.
Deuce.
A double fault from Gauff gives her opponent a second opportunity to break and she misses out again.
Gauff saves a fifth break point then moves to advantage with a forehand down the line. She claims her hold of serve and wins the set.
But, that game may be a sign that Alexandrova has a bit of fight yet to show.
Alexandrova 0-5 Gauff* - BREAK!
The shoulders are sagging already on Ekaterina Alexandrova. She’s looking to her coaches and needs some inspiration.
Coco Gauff is a flurry of speed and power. Alexandrova has switched up and is targeting the backhand of her opponent but Gauff is equally up to the task.
There’s also a steely focus in her eyes that says she’s here to get this job done.
Another break and Gauff is one away from winning the first set.
*Alexandrova 0-4 Gauff
Oof! Gauff unleashes that forehand again and Alexandrova has no answer.
The American is so controlled and accurate with it whether that is heading down the line or rolling her wrists over the ball to play it across court.
On top of that Gauff’s serve is pacey and troubling. This is a true test for Alexandrova.
At 40-0 she begins to target the backhand and gets a point on the board.
But that is it. Another sweeping hold for Gauff.
Alexandrova 0-3 Gauff* - BREAK!
This is better from Alexandrova. She’s settling down and finding a bit of touch.
Gauff is relentless though. Her forehand is doing a lot of heavy lifting and she’s peppering the ball back at her opponent.
Alexandrova hangs in there until 30-30 when Gauff forces her on the defensive. Pushed back behind the baseline, Alexandrova twice goes long and Gauff has a second break in the set.
*Alexandrova 0-2 Gauff
Coco Gauff holds serve without issue. She’s being the more reserved player and focusing on keeping the ball in court.
The mistakes are coming from the other end and the American is happy to accummulate the points so far.
Alexandrova 0-1 Gauff* - BREAK!
The pair are settling nicely into this game.
Both are going for their shots early in this match with some spinning slices and whipped cross court forehands getting the legs and shoulders working early on.
Coco Gauff wins the first couple of points before Alexandrova gets on the board. The Russian then attempts a forehand down the line and pushes it wide.
More errors from Alexandrova help Gauff to an early break of serve. It’ll be a tough match for the Russian today.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Coco Gauff
The players stride out onto the court and go through a few warm ups.
Alexandrova will serve first in the opening game of the match.
Gauff up first
Coco Gauff is kicking off today’s proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier as she takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Gauff finished as the runner-up in her previous two clay court tournaments before arriving at Roland Garros but she is hoping to go one better at the French Open.
Can the No. 2 seed get through today’s match without much trouble? We’ll find out shortly.
Cameron Norrie overcomes Jacob Fearnley to reach second week of French Open
Cameron Norrie reached the French Open fourth round with a bang after beating fellow British star Jacob Fearnley.
Norrie secured a showdown with Novak Djokovic after a straight-sets win in a surreal match played out to an ear-splitting backdrop of explosions and pyrotechnics.
The din was down to thousands of Paris St Germain fans gathering for the Champions League final outside the Parc des Princes, which is a stone’s throw from Court Simonne-Mathieu and was showing the game on a big screen.
Iga Swiatek survives Elena Rybakina blitz to progress at French Open
Iga Swiatek looked on the brink of losing her French Open crown but recovered from a set and a break down to extend her winning run at the French Open to 25 matches.
The four-time champion has not lost a match at Roland Garros since 2021, but she appeared to be heading for the exit when Elena Rybakina led 6-1 2-0.
Rybakina, the former Wimbledon champion, had raced into a 5-0 lead after only 20 minutes.
