Novak Djokovic v Corentin Moutet LIVE: French Open scores and updates including Sinner v Gasquet latest
Jack Draper returns tonight against Gael Monfils with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Katie Boulter all in action at Roland Garros today
The French Open 2025 delivers several big names today with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff all in action on a stacked day five.
There’s British interest with Jack Draper, who is hoping to extend his early momentum when he headlines tonight’s Philippe-Chatrier slot against Gael Monfils, in what promises to be an electric atmosphere with the boisterous crowd likely to play a role.
“In a three-set match for instance, I'm usually quite aggressive and quite full on all the time, whereas in Grand Slams you just can't be like that,” Draper said in his change in mindset. "I did a really good job of staying calm and knowing that my tennis was going to click into place.”
While Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Jacob Fearnley and Cam Norrie also hope to advance and continue the early British momentum in Paris.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from another gripping day of clay court tennis below:
Ons Jabeur hits out at French Open chiefs as women’s night session snub continues
Ons Jabeur has criticised Roland Garros chiefs for snubbing women’s tennis, saying: “I don’t think they have daughters!”
The French Open introduced night-session matches in 2021 but they have almost exclusively featured a men’s singles match.
Last year all 11 prime-time TV slot matches featured men and the five so far this year have followed suit.
French Open 2025: Early matches to look out for on Day 5
Here are some of the early matches at Roland Garros to keep an eye on:
Aussie De Minaur faces Bublik, while home favourite Arthur Fils takes on Jaume Munar.
Briton Sonay Kartal is in action against Marie Bouzkova too. And Mirra Andreeva, the No. 6 seed, will take on Ashlyn Krueger.
Casper Ruud hits out at ATP's ranking system
Two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud said the ATP's ranking system was like a "rat race" as players felt compelled to compete in the tour's mandatory events even if they are carrying injuries.
Seventh seed Ruud crashed out of the French Open on Wednesday after losing to unseeded Nuno Borges in the second round, with the Norwegian saying he had been struggling with knee pain that restricted his movement.
Asked if the busy tennis calendar made it difficult to take time off and fully heal an injury, the 26-year-old told reporters that players' rankings would take a hit if they skipped mandatory events.
"Well, it's kind of like a rat race when it comes to the rankings, as well," he said. "You feel you're obligated to play with certain rules that the ATP have set up with the mandatory events.
"You feel like you lose a lot if you don't show up and play... the punishments are quite hard, in terms of everyone else will play, gain points, and you won't."
Katie Boulter vs Madison Keys start time: When is French Open match?
Katie Boulter takes on Madison Keys at the French Open as the British No 1 looks to build on her first main draw win at Roland Garros.
Boulter claimed her first victory on the Paris clay as she defeated Carole Monnet 6-7 6-1 6-1 and said it was a victory she “would not forget”.
“Sometimes I find it really difficult on this surface,” Boulter said, “I persevered and tried my hardest to bring some good tennis and obviously my first Roland Garros win, you never forget those ones.”
Up next for the British No 1 is a date with Australian Open champion Keys, who is a former semi-finalist at the French Open with that result coming in 2022.
It will be the first time the players have met, and the second-round match has been given top billing after it was scheduled on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Jack Draper vs Gael Monfils start time: When is French Open blockbuster?
Jack Draper battles home favourite Gael Monfils at the French Open on Thursday as the fifth seed looks to progress to the third round for the first time.
The British No 1 defeated Italy’s Mattia Bellucci on Tuesday 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 to claim his first main draw win at Roland Garros.
And Draper will now face the hugely popular veteran Monfils. The 38-year-old survived a five-set battle against Hugo Dellien, fighting back from the brink of defeat to win 4-6 3-6 6-1 7-6 6-1.
“To win my first match here feels amazing,” Draper said. “Obviously want to keep on going, want to keep on improving as the tournament goes on.”
Carlos Alcaraz shows off football skills in French Open win over Fabian Marozsan
Carlos Alcaraz brought football and fun to the French Open as he kept his title defence on track against tricky Hungarian Fabian Marozsan.
The Spaniard, bidding to become the first man to retain the Roland Garros crown since compatriot Rafael Nadal in 2020, beat world number 56 Marozsan 6-1 4-6 6-1 6-2.
Alcaraz was being watched by Paris St Germain stars Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos, just four days before their Champions League final against Inter Milan.
Liverpool title winner Cody Gakpo was also in attendance so Alcaraz, always the entertainer, showed off his skills with some keep-ups and a neat volley to a ball kid.
“Sometimes it is difficult to have fun on the court when you’re suffering out there. It depends on the opponent as well,” he said.
Emma Raducanu felt ‘exposed’ by Iga Swiatek in French Open thrashing
Emma Raducanu said she felt “exposed” by Iga Swiatek as the four-time French Open champion improved her winning record against the Briton to 5-0 with a one-sided 6-1, 6-2 victory at Roland Garros.
Raducanu said the nature of her latest defeat to Swiatek highlighted the “holes” in her game on clay and felt the difference in experience played a part during the second-round match. While Swiatek has won the last three titles in Paris, winning 23 matches in a row, Raducanu was playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier for the first time and struggled to assert herself.
“It was tough. I think in the beginning of the match it was pretty tight. As it went on, I think she grew in confidence. I just felt a bit exposed. It was a difficult one,” Raducanu said.
French Open 2025 - Day 5 order of play
French Open order of play (Thursday 29 May)
all times BST
Court Philippe-Chatrier (start 11:00)
Ann Li (USA) vs. Jessica Pegula (USA) [3]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs. Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Madison Keys (USA) [7] vs. Katie Boulter (GBR)
Night session, not before 19:15
Gaël Monfils (FRA) vs. Jack Draper (GBR) [5]
