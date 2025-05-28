Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek LIVE: French Open scores and updates with Carlos Alcaraz also in action
Day four at Roland Garros is action packed with Emma Raducanu aiming to beat Iga Swiatek for the first time
Emma Raducanu aims to back up her impressive victory over Wang Xinyu in the first round of the French Open with victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek on day four.
The pair are up third on Court Philippe Chatrier in a blockbuster encounter that is heavily favoured towards Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion. Raducanu has never beaten the Pole and was cast aside 6-1 6-0 at the Australian Open back in January. The Brit will hope for a better showing today will no pressure on her shoulders as Swiatek is one of the favourites to win the tournament.
Elsewhere in the women’s singles World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen when she faces Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and Jessica Paolini goes up against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic first up on Philippe Chatrier.
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz returns to court to face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan while Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are also in action.
Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below:
Jasmine Paolini underway and takes first set
Rome champion and last year’s French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini is opening the day’s play on Court Philippe-Chatrier and has taken the opening set 6-3 against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.
Paolini is also a break up in the second set.
Qinwen Zheng has now beaten Emiliana Arango in straight sets to book a clash with the in-form Victoria Mboko in round three.
Teenager Victoria Mboko continues French Open run
Victoria Mboko, 18, continues her French Open run by reaching the third round. The Canadian, who started in qualifying, takes out Eva Lys 6-4 6-4 on what is her first grand slam main draw appearance and she is still yet to drop a set.
The World No 120 will now take on the winner of the match of Court Suzanne Lenglen between Qinwen Zheng and Emiliana Arango, with the Olympic champion in a comfortable position.
French Open: Gael Monfils looks ahead to facing Jack Draper
“I always said Jack would be a top-10 player. Like he was a youngster, played a lot in the practice. I really like the kid. He's a fantastic player. He's a top five. He has a lot of weapons, a lot of weapons. He's very gifted.
“It's going to be a hard one. He's in full confidence. I will do what I do best, try to recover and try to give my best there in Paris, in Roland Garros, and we'll see what scenario we will have.
“I hope for the next match it will be a night session. It will depend on many things, including how I wake up in the morning, that I'm ready to face a big fight.”
That could be a lively one on Thursday evening!
Jack Draper on securing his first French Open win
Jack Draper is through to the second round of the French Open for the first time and the fifth seed is aiming for a lot more at Roland Garros.
Draper will play French home favourite Gael Monfils on Thursday after an opening win over the Italian Mattia Bellucci, 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-2.
“Very happy,” Draper said. “Obviously played here a couple of times. First time was a bit of a nonevent, to be honest, with my arm.
“Last year was a really difficult one, but really important moment I think for me and my career. It was memorable for good reasons as well as bad ones.
“I think, yeah, to win my first match here feels amazing. Obviously want to keep on going, want to keep on improving as the tournament goes on.”
French Open latest scores
There are a few spots of rain falling over the grounds at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, let’s whip round some scores from the opening matches of the day.
Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng, who is not happy at all with the conditions, recovered from an opening break to take the first set 6-2 against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango.
Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, who is now the top seed in his quarter after Taylor Fritz’s exit, leads Daniel Galan 6-4.
And Amanda Anisimova is racing to victory against Victoria Golubic, with the American leading 6-0 4-2.
Sonay Kartal forced to cancel tattoo appointment after French Open win
Sonay Kartal had to cancel a tattoo appointment due to playing in the French Open doubles after the British player cruised into the second round of the singles.
Kartal thrashed Erika Andreevea 6-0 6-2 to reach the second round, with that victory putting her on the verge of the top-50.
Afterwards, the 23-year-old said she had a tattoo booked but had to cancel it as she was playing doubles with Jodie Burrage this morning.
“I actually had one booked tomorrow at 11. But I'm on at 11. My sister just texted me and she's changed it to 4. Yeah, I'll be getting one tomorrow.”
Andre Agassi analyses Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
"I love watching Alcaraz because he brings such passion to the game. I love his competitive spirit, he has firepower and the RPMs of Rafa, defensive skills of Novak and tied up in one person that is trying to take all of these strengths and express it in one way, which is impossible to do because he can win any way,” Agassi tells TNT Sports.
"What Sinner does on a tennis court is some of the most epic ball striking we have ever seen. He can bludgeon the ball and he’s probably only hitting it at around 85%. He can do more with his game but chooses not to and the discipline of his game and his controlled aggression makes it so difficult to play against him.
Chris Evert reacts to Jack Draper victory at French Open
"I'm surprised that he's playing this wall on the clay. He's got a lot of power in his game, and he hasn't been known to be a clay core player,” the 18-time Grand Slam winner told TNT Sports.
“He hasn't been known to be, you know, consistent and, you know, like an adult. But the thing with him is what I notice right now is he seems to have a more professional approach to the game. He seems to be more disciplined. He looks fitter than I've ever seen him before, and that is really translating into his tennis as far as his movement and his agility, and even his power. But we've seen the big serve, we've seen the big forehand, but again, it's the attitude. He's number five in the world, and he seems to have that belief right now that he belongs at the top."
"When you're really fit and you you're in the gym and you're lifting weights, and you just feel so good about yourself, physically, it translates to the mental side of the game. And he is becoming stronger, mentally, emotionally, and physically as a tennis player, and it's really, it's really great to see this jump that he's made."
French Open order of play and day four schedule
A reminder of some of the best matches first up on Day 4 from 10am:
- Emiliana Arango v Qinwen Zheng
- Lorenzo Musetti v Daniel Elahi Galan
- Jessica Paolini v Ajla Tomljanovic (from 11am)
Tim Henman on Cam Norrie after victory over Daniil Medvedev
“Just by that reaction, you know, Cam launching his racket in the air nearly landing it on Medvedev’s head. He was sort of walking to the net, thinking, "Oh, my goodness, I've won this match”, and I think on the other side, Medvedev’s walking to the to the net to shake hands, thinking, "How'd I lose it? How on earth have I lost this?”
“You come through a match like this, you then, you know, take a deep breath and then say, "Okay, who's next?" You look at the drawer, Federico Gomez from Argentina, was a lucky loser, lost the last round of qualies. 144 in the world. 144 in the world, had lost, I think, 12 of his last 13 first rounds, and so obviously came in with zero confidence. What an opportunity.”
