( EPA )

Emma Raducanu aims to back up her impressive victory over Wang Xinyu in the first round of the French Open with victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek on day four.

The pair are up third on Court Philippe Chatrier in a blockbuster encounter that is heavily favoured towards Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion. Raducanu has never beaten the Pole and was cast aside 6-1 6-0 at the Australian Open back in January. The Brit will hope for a better showing today will no pressure on her shoulders as Swiatek is one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Elsewhere in the women’s singles World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen when she faces Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann and Jessica Paolini goes up against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic first up on Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz returns to court to face Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan while Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are also in action.

Follow all the latest updates, scores, results and analysis from Roland Garros below: