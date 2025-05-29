French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The third round begins at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz look to reach the last-16
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek continue their title defences at the French Open as the third round gets underway at Roland Garros.
Alcaraz will take to the night session on Philippe-Chatrier to play Damir Dzumhur, while Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune are also in action on Friday.
There is more intrigue on the women’s side as Swiatek goes for a 24th consecutive French Open victory against Jaqueline Cristian.
The winner of that match will play either former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko or former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Swiatek has lost all six matches she has played against Ostapenko, so there will be plenty of attention on whether another clash is booked for the Roland Garros last-16.
Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini are also on the Philippe-Chatrier schedule, while Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng meets in-form teenager qualifier Victoria Mboko.
Today’s order of play is below.
French Open - Order of Play (Friday 30 May)
Court Philippe-Chatrier (from 11:00pm)
Aryna Sabalenka [1] vs Olga Danilovic
Quentin Halys vs Holger Rune [10]
Jasmine Paolini [4] vs Yuliia Starodubtseva
Night session – not before 7:15pm:
Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Alcaraz [2]
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (from 10:00am)
Lorenzo Musetti [8] vs Mariano Navone
Jaqueline Cristian vs Iga Swiatek [5]
Elena Rybakina [12] vs Jelena Ostapenko [21]
Frances Tiafoe [15] vs Sebastian Korda [23]
Court Simonne-Mathieu (from 10:00am)
Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng [8]
Karen Khachanov [24] vs Tommy Paul [12]
Ben Shelton [13] vs Matteo Gigante
Bernarda Pera vs Elina Svitolina [13]
Court 14 (from 10:00am)
Clara Tauson [22] vs Amanda Anisimova [16]
Nuno Borges vs Alexei Popyrin [25]
Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier
French Open results (Thursday 29 May)
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Jessica Pegula (USA) [3] def. Ann Li (USA) 6-3, 7-6(3)
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] def. Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-3 6-0 6-4
Madison Keys (USA) [7] def. Katie Boulter (GBR) 6-1 6-3
Jack Draper (GBR) [5] def. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 6-3 4-6 6-3 7-5
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Arthur Fils (FRA) [14] def. Jaume Munar (ESP) 7-6 7-6 2-6 0-6 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA) [2] def. Tereza Valentova (CZE) 6-2 6-4
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6] def. Corentin Moutet (FRA) 6-3 6-2 7-6
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] def. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6-4 6-2
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Mirra Andreeva [6] def. Ashlyn Krueger (USA) 6-3 6-4
Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] def. Jesper de Jong (NED) 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-3
Paula Badosa (ESP) [10] def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 3-6 6-4 6-4
Jacob Fearnley (GBR) def. Ugo Humbert (FRA) [22] 6-3 4-4 ret.
Court 14
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) def. Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] 2-6 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-2
Veronika Kudermetova def. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [15] 6-0 6-3
João Fonseca (BRA) def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 7-6 7-6 6-4
Sofia Kenin (USA) [31] bt. Victoria Azarenka 7-6 6-4
Court 7
Henrique Rocha (POR) def. Jakub Mensik (CZE) [19] 2-6 1-6 6-4 6-3 6-3
Andrey Rublev [17] def. Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 6-1 7-6
Lois Boisson (FRA) bt. Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-1 6-2
Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) bt. Alycia Parks (USA) 6-2 6-7 6-1
Court 6
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) def. Magdalena Frech (POL) [25] 6-0 4-6 6-3
Ekaterina Alexandrova [20]def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) 6-1 6-3
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) def. Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 6-3 6-3 6-7 6-1
Filip Misolic (AUT) def. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [27] 7-6 7-6 4-6 4-6 6-3
