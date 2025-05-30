French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The third round begins at Roland Garros as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz look to reach the last-16
British No 1 Jack Draper takes on young gun Joao Fonseca in a fascinating French Open clash as the third round rolls on at Roland Garros.
The tournament is gathering speed and intensity as it takes the turn at the middle weekend, with a host of contenders new and old in action on a busy Saturday in Paris.
Novak Djokovic headlines the night session, missing out on a chance to watch the Champions League final, while Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are among the top male seeds also in action.
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula both take to Court Phillipe-Chatrier looking to further their bids for clay-court success - though the latter faces a tough test against former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, a finalist here in 2019.
Elsewhere, a battle of the Brits sees Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley face off, but there’s bad news for French fans with Arthur Fils forced to withdraw from the tournament having been due to face Andrey Rublev.
Today’s order of play is below.
French Open - Order of Play (Saturday 31 May)
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Start at 11:00)
Jessica Pegula (USA) [3] vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
Alexander Zverev (GER) [3] vs Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Coco Gauff (USA) [2]
Night session, not before 19:15
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6] vs Filip Misolic (AUT)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Start at 10:00)
Mirra Andreeva [6] vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) [32]
Jannik Sinner (ITA) [1] vs Jiri Lehecka (CZE)
Joao Fonseca (BRA) vs Jack Draper (GBR) [5]
Madison Keys (USA) [7] vs Sofia Kenin (USA) [31]
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Start at 10:00)
Daria Kasatkina (AUS) [17] vs Paula Badosa (ESP) [10]
Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) vs Lois Boisson (FRA)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs Henrique Rocha (POR)
Cameron Norrie (GBR) vs Jacob Fearnley (GBR)
Court 14 (Start at 10:00)
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) vs Ethan Quinn (USA)
Veronika Kudermetova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova [20]
Court 7 (Start at 10:00)
Hailey Baptiste (USA) vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP)
French Open results - Friday 30 May
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Aryna Sabalenka [1] bt. Olga Danilovic 6-2 6-3
Holger Rune [10] bt. Quentin Halys 4-6 6-2 5-7 7-5 6-2
Jasmine Paolini [4] bt. Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-4 6-1
Carlos Alcaraz [2] bt. Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-4
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Lorenzo Musetti [8] bt. Mariano Navone 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-2
Iga Swiatek [5] bt. Jaqueline Cristian 6-2 7-5
Elena Rybakina [12] bt. Jelena Ostapenko [21] 6-2 6-2
Frances Tiafoe [15] bt. Sebastian Korda [23] 7-6 6-3 6-4
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Qinwen Zheng [8] bt. Victoria Mboko 6-3 6-4
Tommy Paul [12] bt. Karen Khachanov [24] 6-3 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-3
Ben Shelton [13] bt. Matteo Gigante 6-3 6-3 6-4
Elina Svitolina [13] bt. Bernarda Pera 7-6 7-6
Court 14
Amanda Anisimova [16] bt. Clara Tauson [22] 7-6 6-4
Alexei Popyrin [25] bt. Nuno Borges 6-4 7-6 7-6
Daniel Altmaier bt. Hamad Medjedovic 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-2
