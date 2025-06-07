French Open order of play, today’s results and Roland Garros schedule
The women’s final takes place at Roland Garros and a new champion will be crowned
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces World No 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final, with a new women’s singles champion set to be crowned at Roland Garros.
Sabalenka ended three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek’s winning run with a dominant final-set in the semi-finals to progress to her first French Open final. Gauff defeated French wildcard Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2 to reach her second final at Roland Garros, having lost to Swiatek in the 2022 final in Paris.
The 21-year-old will be taking a different mentality into her second French Open final, explaining: “I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one. I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible.”
On Sunday, there will also be a clash between World No 1 and World No 2 in the men’s final as Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster title match. The young rivals will be playing in their first grand slam final, and it is unlikely to be the last time they meet for one of the sport’s biggest trophies.
The order of play for today and the latest results, are below:
French Open order of play - Saturday 7 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
From 2pm BST
Women’s singles final
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff [2}
Followed by
Men’s doubles final
Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos
Court Simonne-Mathieu
From 11am BST
Girls’ singles final
Hannah Klugman vs Lili Tagger
Court 14
Men’s wheelchair singles final
[1] Tokita Oda vs Alfie Hewett [2]
Court TBA
Men’s wheelchair doubles final
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Stephane Houdet and Tokito Oda
French Open results - Friday 6 June
Court Philippe-Chatrier
[2] Carlos Alcaraz bt. Lorenzo Musetti [8] - Musetti retired with Alcaraz leading 4-6 7-6 6-0 2-0
[1] Jannik Sinner bt. Novak Djokovic [6] 6-4 7-5 7-6 (7-3)
