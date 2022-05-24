The first round of the French Open is scheduled to conclude on Day 3 and the top two men on the bottom half of the draw finally get started: second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

US Open champion Medvedev recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery and opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men’s draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 US Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

Here’s how to watch and day 3’s order of play and schedule:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated; British players in bold)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Alizé CORNET (FRA) v Misaki DOI (JPN)

Casper RUUD (NOR)[8] v Jo-Wilfried TSONGA (FRA)

Paula BADOSA (ESP)[3] v Fiona FERRO (FRA)

Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA) v Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE)[4]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Facundo BAGNIS (ARG) v Daniil MEDVEDEV (---)[2]

Taylor TOWNSEND (USA) v Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Hugo GASTON (FRA) v Alex DE MINAUR (AUS)[19]

Chloé PAQUET (FRA) v Aryna SABALENKA (---)[7]

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Tessah ANDRIANJAFITRIMO (FRA) v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)[8]

Frances TIAFOE (USA)[24] v Benjamin BONZI (FRA)

Simona HALEP (ROU)[19] v Nastasja SCHUNK (GER)

Pablo CARRENO BUSTA (ESP)[16] v Gilles SIMON (FRA)

Court 14

Lucia BRONZETTI (ITA) v Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)[13]

Andrey RUBLEV (---)[7] v Soonwoo KWON (KOR)

Camila GIORGI (ITA)[28] v Shuai ZHANG (CHN)

Lucas POUILLE (FRA) v Zdenek KOLAR (CZE)

Court 7

Emil RUUSUVUORI (FIN) v Ugo HUMBERT (FRA)

Jessica PEGULA (USA)[11] v Qiang WANG (CHN)

Bjorn FRATANGELO (USA) v Jannik SINNER (ITA)[11]

Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) v Daria KASATKINA (---)[20]

Court 6

Danielle COLLINS (USA)[9] v Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL)

Adrian MANNARINO (FRA) v Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

Claire LIU (USA) v Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)[24]

Giulio ZEPPIERI (ITA) v Hubert HURKACZ (POL)[12]

Court 10

Joao SOUSA (POR) v Chun-Hsin TSENG (TPE)

Shelby ROGERS (USA) v Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE)

Roberto CARBALLES BAENA (ESP) v Oscar OTTE (GER)

Panna UDVARDY (HUN) v Fernanda CONTRERAS GOMEZ (MEX)

Court 11

Ricardas BERANKIS (LTU) v Laslo DJERE (SRB)

Jiri LEHECKA (CZE) v David GOFFIN (BEL)

Irina BARA (ROU) v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU)

Court 12

Denis SHAPOVALOV (CAN)[14] v Holger RUNE (DEN)

Mayar SHERIF (EGY) v Marta KOSTYUK (UKR)

Oksana SELEKHMETEVA (---) v Kaja JUVAN (SLO)

Jiri VESELY (CZE) v Steve JOHNSON (USA)

Court 13

Aleksandra KRUNIC (SRB) v Kamilla RAKHIMOVA (---)

Peter GOJOWCZYK (GER) v Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA)[32]

Anhelina KALININA (UKR) v Hailey BAPTISTE (USA)

Marco CECCHINATO (ITA) v Pablo ANDUJAR (ESP)