French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu in action as day four gets underway - latest scores, results and updates

Emma Raducanu faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on court later

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 25 May 2022 09:37
<p>Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen</p>

Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.

The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”

It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below:

Recommended

French Open: Yesterday at Roland Garros

Undoubtedly the story of the day in Roland Garros on Wednesday was the warrior Jo-Wilfried Tsonga going out on his sword in a dramatic and emotional defeat to the No. 8 seed Casper Ruud.

Tsonga, who was playing in his final tournament before retiring after an 18-year career in the sport, played all the hits as he brought down the curtain on a memorable career in style, but he was ultimately hampered by a shoulder injury as he attempted to force a fifth set.

There was one notable shock elsewhere, but even that was a stretch as the highly rated Holger Rune knocked out the 15th seed Dennis Shapovalov, but Daniil Medvedev, Paula Bordosa, Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka all advanced.

They were joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to fight from two sets down to defeat the 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Mussetti in a match that did not finish until after midnight in Paris.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waved au revoir (Michel Euler/AP)

(AP)
Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:36
Raducanu vs Sasnovich: Last time out

Raducanu and today’s opponent Sasnovich have met once before, at last season’s delayed Indian Wells tournament. Raducanu arrived on the back of her US Open triumph but Sasnovich won 6-2, 6-4 what was the Briton’s first match since that remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:25
Raducanu on Wimbledon ranking points: ‘I’m here to play tennis'

Emma Raducanu has said she will play Wimbledon this summer despite the tournament carrying no ranking points following the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

“I know that it was a really tough decision,” Raducanu said. “But for me, I personally will play whatever. I have a lot of points coming off from Wimbledon. But for me it doesn’t really matter whatever the situation is, I am here to play and I will play. If that means I cannot defend my points then so be it. But I just enjoy competing.”

The upcoming Championships and the move from the professional tours to strip ranking points from the tournament has been the talk of Roland Garros this week. Raducanu reached the fourth round on her breakthrough appearance at Wimbledon last summer and as it stands she will not be able to defend the second highest points on her ranking card.

“I would have loved the opportunity to defend points that are coming off. But I am just focused on what I am here to do. I am here to play tennis. You know I don’t want to get involved because it is not my place at all. I am sure that there have been many discussions and it wasn’t an easy decision at all. I think that I am really again still looking forward to playing at the championships in front of a home crowd.”

Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:16
Raducanu reveals gym work in bid to keep up with French Open heavyweights

Emma Raducanu has turned to pumping iron in a bid to keep up with the heavyweights at Roland Garros.

British number one Raducanu knows she needs to improve on her physicality having picked up a series of injury niggles since her memorable US Open triumph eight months ago.

The 19-year-old also knows she no longer has the element of surprise that helped carry her to success at Flushing Meadows.

So Raducanu has embarked on a new fitness regime, which already seems to be paying off at the French Open after she outlasted Czech teenager Linda Noskova over three sets in the first round on Monday.

Raducanu, who faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Wednesday, said: “I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.

“A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It’s something I probably haven’t really done before, train through tournaments.

“Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.

Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:10
How to watch the French Open online and on TV

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:05
French Open order of play on day four

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:45pm

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

Court 6

Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini

The full schedule is available here.

Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 09:04
Good morning

Jamie Braidwood25 May 2022 08:56

Comments

