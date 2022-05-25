French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu in action as day four gets underway - latest scores, results and updates
Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.
The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”
It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below:
French Open: Yesterday at Roland Garros
Undoubtedly the story of the day in Roland Garros on Wednesday was the warrior Jo-Wilfried Tsonga going out on his sword in a dramatic and emotional defeat to the No. 8 seed Casper Ruud.
Tsonga, who was playing in his final tournament before retiring after an 18-year career in the sport, played all the hits as he brought down the curtain on a memorable career in style, but he was ultimately hampered by a shoulder injury as he attempted to force a fifth set.
There was one notable shock elsewhere, but even that was a stretch as the highly rated Holger Rune knocked out the 15th seed Dennis Shapovalov, but Daniil Medvedev, Paula Bordosa, Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka all advanced.
They were joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to fight from two sets down to defeat the 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Mussetti in a match that did not finish until after midnight in Paris.
Raducanu vs Sasnovich: Last time out
Raducanu and today’s opponent Sasnovich have met once before, at last season’s delayed Indian Wells tournament. Raducanu arrived on the back of her US Open triumph but Sasnovich won 6-2, 6-4 what was the Briton’s first match since that remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows.
Raducanu on Wimbledon ranking points: ‘I’m here to play tennis'
Emma Raducanu has said she will play Wimbledon this summer despite the tournament carrying no ranking points following the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.
“I know that it was a really tough decision,” Raducanu said. “But for me, I personally will play whatever. I have a lot of points coming off from Wimbledon. But for me it doesn’t really matter whatever the situation is, I am here to play and I will play. If that means I cannot defend my points then so be it. But I just enjoy competing.”
The upcoming Championships and the move from the professional tours to strip ranking points from the tournament has been the talk of Roland Garros this week. Raducanu reached the fourth round on her breakthrough appearance at Wimbledon last summer and as it stands she will not be able to defend the second highest points on her ranking card.
“I would have loved the opportunity to defend points that are coming off. But I am just focused on what I am here to do. I am here to play tennis. You know I don’t want to get involved because it is not my place at all. I am sure that there have been many discussions and it wasn’t an easy decision at all. I think that I am really again still looking forward to playing at the championships in front of a home crowd.”
Raducanu reveals gym work in bid to keep up with French Open heavyweights
Emma Raducanu has turned to pumping iron in a bid to keep up with the heavyweights at Roland Garros.
British number one Raducanu knows she needs to improve on her physicality having picked up a series of injury niggles since her memorable US Open triumph eight months ago.
The 19-year-old also knows she no longer has the element of surprise that helped carry her to success at Flushing Meadows.
So Raducanu has embarked on a new fitness regime, which already seems to be paying off at the French Open after she outlasted Czech teenager Linda Noskova over three sets in the first round on Monday.
Raducanu, who faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Wednesday, said: “I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.
“A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It’s something I probably haven’t really done before, train through tournaments.
“Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.
French Open order of play on day four
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot
Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez
Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu
Not before 7:45pm
Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan
Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet
Court Simonne-Mathieu
John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere
Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck
Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry
Court 6
Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann
Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler
Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini
The full schedule is available here.
Good morning
Hello, good morning and welcome to live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.
The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”
