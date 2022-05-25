Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.

The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”

It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below: