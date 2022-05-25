French Open order of play: Day 4 schedule starring Emma Raducanu, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
The schedule for Wednesday’s play at Roland Garros
Emma Raducanu will kick off a packed day of action at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros on Wednesday. Raducanu came from a set down to defeat the highly rated Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory in the French Open main draw and the US Open champion will now face Aliaksandra Sasnovich first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Cameron Norrie will also look to continue his French Open bid against qualifier Jason Kubler, following his victory in Lyon last weekend. The men’s draw is dominated by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, however, who have been grouped together in the same quarter of the bracket and are all in action today.
Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest.
Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Bianca Andreescu are all also in action, with the bottom half of the women’s draw now wide open following the elimination of second seed Ons Jabuer on Sunday.
Here’s Day 3’s schedule and how to watch the action:
How to watch
You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.
You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.
Order of play
(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starts at 11am
Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot
Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez
Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu
Not before 7:45pm
Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova
Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan
Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet
Court Simonne-Mathieu
John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere
Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck
Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry
Court 6
Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann
Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler
Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini
The full schedule is available here.
