Emma Raducanu will kick off a packed day of action at the French Open as the second round gets underway at Roland Garros on Wednesday. Raducanu came from a set down to defeat the highly rated Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory in the French Open main draw and the US Open champion will now face Aliaksandra Sasnovich first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Cameron Norrie will also look to continue his French Open bid against qualifier Jason Kubler, following his victory in Lyon last weekend. The men’s draw is dominated by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, however, who have been grouped together in the same quarter of the bracket and are all in action today.

Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest.

Angelique Kerber, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari and Bianca Andreescu are all also in action, with the bottom half of the women’s draw now wide open following the elimination of second seed Ons Jabuer on Sunday.

Here’s Day 3’s schedule and how to watch the action:

How to watch

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 - Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

Order of play

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:45pm

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

Court 6

Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini

The full schedule is available here.