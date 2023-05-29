French Open 2023 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?
The total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros has gone up by 12.3 per cent from last season
There will be a new men’s champion at the French Open this year with 14-time singles winner Rafael Nadal absent from Roland Garros for the first time since 2005.
Nadal triumphed on the Paris clay last June to become the oldest French Open champion in history, but he has been sidelined this year by a hip injury.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top contenders to take Nadal’s title - while in the women’s singles Iga Swiatek is aiming to complete a hat-trick of French Opens as she begins the defence of her crown.
Swiatek has been handed a difficult draw, however, with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also among the favourites in Paris. But how much is this year’s French Open prize money? And how does it change round-by-round? Here’s everything you need to know.
French Open prize money
According to the French Open, total prize money for this year’s Roland Garros is approximately £43m (€49.6m).
That sees an increase of 12.3 per cent from 2022.
Prize money is distributed equally between the women’s and men’s singles, as follows:
Champion - £2m (€2.3m)
Runner-up - £1m (€1.15m)
Semi-finalist - £550,000 (€630,000)
Quarter-finalist - £350,000 (€400,000)
Round 4 - £200,000 (€240,000)
Round 3 - £125,000 (€142,000)
Round 2 - £85,000 (€97,000)
Round 1 - £60,000 (€69,000)
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
French Open 2023 tournament schedule
Sunday 28 MayMen’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Monday 29 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Tuesday 30 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round
Wednesday 31 May: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Thursday 1 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round
Friday 2 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Saturday 3 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round
Sunday 4 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Monday 5 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round
Tuesday 6 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Wednesday 7 June: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals
Thursday 8 June: Women’s singles - semi-finals | Mixed doubles final
Friday 9 June: Men’s singles - semi-finals
Saturday 10 June: Women’s singles final | Men’s doubles final | Wheelchair final
Sunday 11 June: Men’s singles final| Women’s doubles final
