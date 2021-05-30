Dominic Thiem has been eliminated from the French Open after suffering a surprise first-round defeat by Pablo Andujar.

Thiem, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, gave up a two-set lead to lose in five against the 35-year-old after four hours and 29 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

World No 4 Thiem will have had much higher hopes for his campaign at the clay-court Grand Slam. The Austrian has twice reached the final in Paris before losing to 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on both occasions, and finally won his first major trophy last September at the US Open.

The 27-year-old fell at the first hurdle in the French capital this time, however, beaten 6-4 7-5 3-6 4-6 4-6 by Spaniard Andujar.

