Gael Monfils shocks Taylor Fritz to reach last 16 at Australian Open

The future of men’s tennis has been on show at the Australian Open but Gael Monfils struck a major blow for the old guard with victory over fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Frenchman Monfils is only the second player aged 38 or over, after Roger Federer, to make the last 16 in Melbourne since 1988.

He is enjoying quite the start to 2025 after becoming the oldest ever winner of an ATP Tour singles title in Auckland last weekend.

Monfils followed that up by defeating US Open finalist Fritz 3-6 7-5 7-6 (1) 6-4, celebrating by dancing on Margaret Court Arena to the delight of the Australian crowd.

It is only the second time Monfils has beaten a top-five opponent at a grand slam, with the first coming way back in 2008.

“It was an unbelievable match,” said Monfils. “I felt like I could move great today and the game plan was to hold my baseline. I’ve done the job.

“I’ve been fortunate but every day is different. We work hard. I try to be very disciplined with the recovery, I have a strong belief in myself and a strong belief that I can still do some damage. Here we are in the second week of the Australian Open.”

Monfils joins 37-year-old Novak Djokovic in the last 16, while, at the other end of the age spectrum, 20-year-old Alex Michelsen reached the fourth round at a slam for the first time.

The American, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, was an impressive 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-2 winner against 19th seed Karen Khachanov.

Michelsen revealed his favourite player to watch growing up was Monfils, who turned professional the year the American was born.

“The guy’s pure athlete,” said Michelsen. “All the feel and circus shots. He was incredible. I still love watching him. I always love watching him. For sure my favourite guy.”