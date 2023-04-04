Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Garbine Muguruza is set to take an extended break from competitive tennis and miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Muguruza, winner at Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, has appeared only four times this year, and not at all since January.

Formerly world number one, the Spanish player is now ranked outside the top 130 and did not progress beyond a quarter-final in 2022.

“Spending time with family and friends and it’s really been healthy and amazing so I am going to lengthen this period till summer,” Muguruza posted on Instagram.

The two-time grand slam champion rose to number one in the world in September 2017 shortly after her Wimbledon win.

She showed a return to somewhere near her best in 2021, winning the WTA Finals in Mexico, but has suffered early exits in all five of her major championship entries since.

Muguruza had indicated an intention to play during the WTA’s visit to the United Arab Emirates in February, but withdrew from the Abu Dhabi Open.

