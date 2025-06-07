Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka live: Scores and updates from heavyweight French Open final

There will be a new Roland Garros champion as Gauff and Sabalenka clash in the women’s singles final

Jamie Braidwood
at Roland Garros
Saturday 07 June 2025 12:25 BST
Gauff focussed on remaining 'calm and relaxed' after reaching Roland Garros final

Coco Gauff battles Aryna Sabalenka in a heavyweight French Open final that will crown a new women’s champion at Roland Garros.

This is the first time the No 1 and No 2 ranked players in the world have met in a French Open final since 2013, after World No 1 Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek’s reign in the semi-finals. The 27-year-old from Belarusian is through to her first Roland Garros final, and is aiming to win her fourth grand slam title and first outside of the hard-court tournaments.

The 21-year-old Gauff is playing in her second French Open final after falling to a one-sided defeat to Swiatek in the 2022 title match. Gauff defeated Sabalenka to win her first grand slam title in the US Open final in 2023, and is aiming to become the first American to win the Roland Garros title since Serena Williams won the last of her three in 2015.

Gauff said: “My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened. Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one.” Sabalenka added: “I'm ready to go out, I'm ready to fight, and I'm ready to do everything it's going to take to get the win.”

Follow live updates and scores from the French Open final below

Coco Gauff ended the run of French wildcard Lois Boisson, silencing the crowd and shutting out the noise on Court Philippe-Chatrier to win 6-1 6-2 and reach her second French Open final.

“My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened,” Gauff said. “Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one. I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible. Whatever happens, happens, and knowing that I put the best effort forward.”

Jamie Braidwood7 June 2025 12:30

Aryna Sabalenka halted three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek’s 26-match winning run, running away with the final set to win 7-6 4-6 6-0 and reach her first French Open final. “It was a big match, and it felt like a final,” Sabalenka said.

“But I know that the job is not done yet, and I have to go out there on Saturday. I have to fight and I have to bring my best tennis. I have to work for that title, especially if it's going to be Coco. I'm ready. I'm ready to go out, and I'm ready to fight. And I'm ready to do everything it's going to take to get the win.”

Jamie Braidwood7 June 2025 12:15

Preview: Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces World No 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final, with a new women’s singles champion set to be crowned at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka ended three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek’s winning run with a dominant final-set in the semi-finals to progress to her first French Open final.

Gauff defeated French wildcard Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2 to reach her second final at Roland Garros, having lost to Swiatek in the 2022 final in Paris.

Gauff won her first grand slam title when she defeated Sabalenka in the US Open final in 2023, while Sabalenka will be aiming to her her first grand slam title outside of the hard-courts

Jamie Braidwood7 June 2025 12:05

French Open order of play - Saturday 7 June

Court Philippe-Chatrier

From 2pm BST

Women’s singles final

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff [2}

Followed by

Men’s doubles final

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 11am BST

Girls’ singles final

Hannah Klugman vs Lili Tagger

Court 14

Men’s wheelchair singles final

[1] Tokita Oda vs Alfie Hewett [2]

Court TBA

Men’s wheelchair doubles final

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid vs Stephane Houdet and Tokito Oda

Jamie Braidwood7 June 2025 12:01

Hello and welcome

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces World No 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final, with a new women’s singles champion set to be crowned at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka ended three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek’s winning run with a dominant final-set in the semi-finals to progress to her first French Open final. Gauff defeated French wildcard Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2 to reach her second final at Roland Garros, having lost to Swiatek in the 2022 final in Paris.

The 21-year-old will be taking a different mentality into her second French Open final, explaining: “I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one. I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible.”

On Sunday, there will also be a clash between World No 1 and World No 2 in the men’s final as Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster title match. The young rivals will be playing in their first grand slam final, and it is unlikely to be the last time they meet for one of the sport’s biggest trophies.

Jamie Braidwood7 June 2025 12:00

