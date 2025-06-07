Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka start time: When is French Open final?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces World No 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open final, with a new women’s singles champion set to be crowned at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka ended three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek’s winning run with a dominant final-set in the semi-finals to progress to her first French Open final.

Gauff defeated French wildcard Lois Boisson 6-1 6-2 to reach her second final at Roland Garros, having lost to Swiatek in the 2022 final in Paris.

Gauff won her first grand slam title when she defeated Sabalenka in the US Open final in 2023, while Sabalenka will be aiming to her her first grand slam title outside of the hard-courts.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka?

The French Open women’s final will be played from 2pm BST (3pm local) on Saturday 7 June.

What happened in the semi-finals?

Sabalenka halted three-time defending champion Swiatek’s 26-match winning run, running away with the final set to win 7-6 4-6 6-0 and reach her first French Open final. “It was a big match, and it felt like a final,” Sabalenka said. “But I know that the job is not done yet, and I have to go out there on Saturday. I have to fight and I have to bring my best tennis. I have to work for that title, especially if it's going to be Coco. I'm ready. I'm ready to go out, and I'm ready to fight. And I'm ready to do everything it's going to take to get the win.”

Gauff ended the run of French wildcard Lois Boisson, silencing the crowd and shutting out the noise on Court Philippe-Chatrier to win 6-1 6-2 and reach her second French Open final. “My first final here I was super nervous, and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened,” Gauff said. “Obviously here I have a lot more confidence just from playing a grand slam final before and doing well in one. I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot and try to be as calm and relaxed as possible. Whatever happens, happens, and knowing that I put the best effort forward.”

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka head-to-head

Gauff won her first grand slam final when she defeated Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open final, but they have met four times since then - including on clay in last month’s Madrid Open final. The overall head-to-head is 5-5.

2025: Madrid Open, clay - Sabalenka won in two sets

2024: WTA Finals, hard - Gauff won in two sets

2024: Wuhan, hard - Sabalenka won in two sets

2024: Australian Open, hard - Sabalenka won in two sets

2023: US Open, hard - Gauff won in three sets

2023: Indian Wells, hard - Sabalenka won in two sets

2022: Toronto, hard - Gauff won in three sets

2021: Rome, clay - Gauff won in two sets

2020: Ostrava, hard - Sabalenka won in three sets

2020: Lexington, hard - Gauff won in three sets