Great Britain will play Germany in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Innsbruck on Tuesday afternoon.

GB are lucky to be in the knock-out round after narrowly defeating the Czech Republic 2-1. Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by a hugely impressive Tomas Mahac but Cameron Norrie clawed it back with a three-set win over Jiri Lehecka. Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski then sealed the victory with a straight sets win over Tomas Mahac and Jiri Vesely.

If GB can defeat Germany they will reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in six years and it could propel them to their first Davis Cup title since 2015.

Germany are looking for revenge over GB who knocked them out at the same stage two years ago. Their team captain Michael Kohlmann said: “I’m positive. I have a good feeling. I think we are in a good position. We came through this tough group. We have nothing to lose.”

But when are they playing and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The quarter-finals will be played in three matches starting from 3pm on Tuesday, 30 November.

While the nominations for each match are confirmed an hour before they are due to start, there are some predictions of who will play who.

Dan Evans is set to face Dominik Koepfer, Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff are to compete against one another and in the doubles Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are likely to face Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

How can I watch?

The matches will be available for fans to watch on Eurosport 1 or they can stream the games from Discovery +.

Teams

Great Britain: Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Liam Broady, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and captain Leon Smith.

Germany: Dominik Koepfer, Jan-Lennard Struff, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Putz, Peter Gojowczyk and captain Michael Kohlmann.

Odds

Great Britain - 1/3

Germany - 11/5

Prediction

After their scare against the Czech Republic, GB will be in form and will have the trophy in their sights. While Germany will be a tough opponent, Leon Smith’s side should be able to defeat them to head to the semis. Great Britain 2-1 win.