Iga Swiatek highlights key change for final run at Cincinnati Open
The Wimbledon champion contests the final against Jasmine Paolini on Monday night
Iga Swiatek has highlighted a key change to the surface at the Cincinnati Open which she believes has been a major factor in her run to the final.
The Wimbledon champion and world No 3 has not dropped a set in her four matches so far in Cincinnati and defeated ninth seed Elena Rybakina on Sunday in the semi-finals.
Swiatek will face Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the final on Monday night, and acknowledged that she feels “different” competing in Cincinnati compared to previous years.
“I think the surface was pretty crazy, and now it’s something that you can play tennis on,” Swiatek said, after her semi-final win.
“So now it’s a bit slower, and it makes more sense. Also this year, I feel like I’m just progressing match by match.
“In past years, I feel like the matches have been tough, like from the beginning. So, I just feel a bit different.”
Swiatek won the US Open in 2022 but has not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in the two years since.
Meanwhile, Swiatek is set to make a late call on her participation in the new-look mixed doubles event in New York.
Swiatek’s final against Paolini is scheduled for an 8pm start time on Monday night, with the Pole due on court for her first mixed doubles match alongside Casper Ruud at midday on Tuesday, two hours away in the Big Apple.
Paolini, as a result of her participation in the final in Cincinnati, has already withdrawn from the mixed doubles event.
