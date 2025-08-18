Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu to clash in US Open mixed doubles as draw revealed
The revamped tournament will be held across two days before the US Open singles draws begin next week
British No 1s Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will face each other in the first round of the revamped US Open mixed doubles.
The mixed doubles has been moved to before the main tournament on 19 and 20 August, with $1m (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners of the 16-pair event.
Draper will play with American Jessica Pegula after their original partners, Paula Badosa and Tommy Paul, both withdrew.
With both inside the top five in the singles rankings, the pair have been handed the top seeding and will kick off their campaign against wild card pair Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz.
The winners could face 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic if the Serbian pair overcome Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.
Venus Williams, at the age of 45, faces Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev alongside compatriot Reilly Opelka.
Only four games will be required to win a set in matches other than the final. No-advantage scoring will also be in place, meaning just four points will be needed to win a game, while a 10-point match tie-break will be played in lieu of a third set throughout the competition.
US Open mixed doubles first-round draw
Jack Draper/Jessica Pegula v Carlos Alcaraz/Emma Raducanu
Olga Danilovic/Novak Djokovic v Mirra Andreeva/Daniil Medvedev
Casper Ruud/Iga Swiatek v Madison Keys/Frances Tiafoe
Gael Monfils/Naomi Osaka v Caty McNally/Lorenzo Musetti
Katerina Siniakova/Jannik Sinner v Belinda Bencic/Alexander Zverev
Ben Shelton/Taylor Townsend v Amanda Anisimova/Holger Rune
Reilly Opelka/Venus Williams v Karolina Muchova/Andrey Rublev
Sara Errani/Andrea Vavassori v Taylor Fritz/Elena Rybakina
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments