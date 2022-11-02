Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Iga Swiatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset

The Polish star defeated Russian Kasatkina with ease.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 November 2022 02:32
Iga Siwatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset (Ron Jenkins/AP)
Iga Siwatek advances at WTA Finals while Coco Gauff loses in upset (Ron Jenkins/AP)
(AP)

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina in straight sets at the WTA Finals group stage, while Coco Gauff lost to Caroline Garcia in a similarly swift match.

Swiatek extended a winning streak against opponents in the top 10 to 13 in her fifth meeting with Kasatkina during their professional careers, with Swiatek winning her fourth of them 6-2 6-3.

The Polish star defeated her Russian opponent with ease, saving all three break points and continuing to excel in a season that has seen her rise to the top of the game.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff was defeated by Caroline Garcia 6-4 6-3.

Recommended

France’s Garcia, world number six, lined up a match against Swiatek with the win against better-ranked Gauff.

It was the first time Garcia has defeated the American, having lost both of their previous meets.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in