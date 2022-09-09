US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York
The story of the 11th day of action from Flushing Meadows
Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.
World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.
In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.
Picture of the day
Tweet of the day
Shot of the day
Wheelie good
This year’s US Open features a record number of wheelchair players, including a first ever junior competition at a slam.
Who’s up next?
The men take centre stage on Friday as the two singles finalists are decided.
Casper Ruud takes on Karen Khachanov in the opening clash before Carlos Alcaraz returns for another night-session encounter, this time against American hope Frances Tiafoe.
In the men’s doubles final earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.