US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

The story of the 11th day of action from Flushing Meadows

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 09 September 2022 06:34
Iga Swiatek drops her racket in celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.

World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.

In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.

Picture of the day

Ons Jabeur celebrates beating Caroline Garcia (Charles Krupa/AP)
Tweet of the day

Shot of the day

Wheelie good

This year’s US Open features a record number of wheelchair players, including a first ever junior competition at a slam.

Who’s up next?

The men take centre stage on Friday as the two singles finalists are decided.

Casper Ruud takes on Karen Khachanov in the opening clash before Carlos Alcaraz returns for another night-session encounter, this time against American hope Frances Tiafoe.

In the men’s doubles final earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.

