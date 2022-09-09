US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in New York

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in the final of the US Open on Saturday.

World number one Swiatek battled her way to a 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory over Aryna Sabalenka while Wimbledon finalist Jabeur raced past Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.

In the men’s doubles, there is guaranteed to be a British champion, with Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski on opponent sides of the net in the final.

This year’s US Open features a record number of wheelchair players, including a first ever junior competition at a slam.

Who’s up next?

The men take centre stage on Friday as the two singles finalists are decided.

Casper Ruud takes on Karen Khachanov in the opening clash before Carlos Alcaraz returns for another night-session encounter, this time against American hope Frances Tiafoe.

In the men’s doubles final earlier in the day, defending champions Salisbury and Rajeev Ram face Skupski and Wesley Koolhof.