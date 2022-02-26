Emotional Iga Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win
Swiatek dedicated the win to the people of Ukraine after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the final
Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland.
Poland’s Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian’s nine-match win streak.
And the star, who was seeded seventh, dedicated her win to the people of Ukraine.
“I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine,” an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory.
“Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn’t even imagine stuff like that happening in the country next to me. I hope everybody will be safe in the end.”
Her emotional comments came after Russian player Andrey Rublev wrote ‘no war please’ on a camera after his semi-final win in Dubai.
Rublev defeated Hubert Hurkacz in three sets to secure his spot in the final against Jiri Vesely.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies