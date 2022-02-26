Emotional Iga Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Swiatek dedicated the win to the people of Ukraine after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the final

Sports Staff
Saturday 26 February 2022 20:55
<p>Swiatek won in Doha</p>

Swiatek won in Doha

(Getty Images)

Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland.

Poland’s Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian’s nine-match win streak.

And the star, who was seeded seventh, dedicated her win to the people of Ukraine.

“I want to show my support to all the people who are suffering in Ukraine,” an emotional Swiatek, on the verge of tears, said on court following her victory.

“Seeing those images is really emotional for me. I wouldn’t even imagine stuff like that happening in the country next to me. I hope everybody will be safe in the end.”

Her emotional comments came after Russian player Andrey Rublev wrote ‘no war please’ on a camera after his semi-final win in Dubai.

Rublev defeated Hubert Hurkacz in three sets to secure his spot in the final against Jiri Vesely.

Reuters

