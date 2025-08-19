Iga Swiatek provides US Open mixed doubles update after Cincinnati victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek has confirmed her participation in today’s US Open mixed doubles event despite a rapid turnaround from her victory at the Cincinnati Open on Monday night.

The Polish star, who won Wimbledon last month, did not drop a set all week in Cincinnati and defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-4 to lay down a marker ahead of the US Open.

The win ensures Wimbledon champion Swiatek will climb back to world No 2, securing the second seed for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where singles action begins on Sunday.

Yet Swiatek also confirmed via social media that she will compete alongside Casper Ruud in New York on Tuesday in the revamped mixed doubles event, despite a quick turnaround.

“Made it,” she said, as she touched down in New York. “See you on the court, Casper Ruud.”

Swiatek finished her match at around 8pm ET and, after fulfilling media commitments, made a quick dash to the airport to catch a private flight to New York.

The 24-year-old is set to play in her team’s first match at midday at Flushing Meadows and is scheduled to practice with Ruud at 11am – just 15 hours after her final victory.

Swiatek and Ruud face the all-American pairing of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in the first round on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Swiatek admitted she was “shocked” at her performance-level in Cincinnati this week.

The six-time grand slam winner was clinical in the final, converting all six of her break points to clinch her 11th WTA 1000 crown and first since last year's Italian Open.

Iga Swiatek made a quick dash to New York after her win in Cincinnati ( Getty )

"I want to thank my team. I don’t know why I won tournaments that were like the last ones in terms of where I thought I would be playing well," Swiatek said.

"Thank you for forcing me to become a better player and learning how to play on these faster surfaces. I'm shocked and super happy."

Paolini made the brighter start, surging to a 3-0 lead and pushing Swiatek to the brink of a double break. Yet the Pole responded with a five-game run and, after squandering her first chance to serve out the opening set, closed it on her second attempt.

Swiatek carried her momentum into the second set, saving two break points at 4-3 before holding firm to move within one game of the title. She sealed victory at the first opportunity with a big serve, extending her perfect record against the Italian to 6-0.

Earlier in the day, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz claimed the men's title after top seed Jannik Sinner retired in the first set.

Additional reporting by Reuters