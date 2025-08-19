US Open live: Jannik Sinner fitness update ahead of Raducanu-Alcaraz in controversial new mixed doubles event
The world No.1 is scheduled to play in New York less than 24 hours after pulling out of the Cincinnati Open final
The new, and controversial, US Open mixed doubles event begins this afternoon with big names from tennis’ list of star players set to headline the tournament.
Among them are Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his win at the Cincinnati Open and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu who will partner each other over the two days of the competition.
But, there are major doubts about Jannik Sinner after the world No. 1 pulled out of the Cincinnati final through illness partway through the opening set with Alcaraz leading 5-0. Sinner is fully focused on recovering in time for the US Open singles and is expected to withdraw from the mixed doubles later today.
The mixed doubles in New York will be staged on the two biggest courts – Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong – over Tuesday 19 August and Wednesday 20 August with the $1m on offer for the champion prize.
The top-seeded pair features British No 1 Jack Draper alongside Jessica Pegula who face Alcaraz and Raducanu in the round-of-16.
Follow all the latest updates from the US Open with our live blog below:
Alcaraz sends message to Sinner on social media
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a budding rivalry and yesterday’s Cincinnati Open final was set to be the latest in a series of epic encounters between the two.
That was not to be and Alcaraz sent a message to Sinner on X after his withdrawal.
It read: “I’m so sorry for Jannik!
“Nobody likes to win because their opponent retires, especially in a final like this. Wishing you a speedy recovery!
“Very happy with my week in Cincinnati and feeling ready for the US Open!”
Sinner expected to withdraw from US Open mixed doubles
The main news this morning concerns men’s world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.
He faced Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final yesterday and had to withdraw with the opening set 5-0 in Alcaraz’s favour due to illness.
He knew he wasn’t feeling good before the match but wanted to attempt to play before realising he could not compete in such a state.
Sinner is scheduled on court later today alongside partner Katerina Siniakova but is seems likely he will pull out of the mixed doubles as well.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open where we begin with the controversial mixed doubles event set to precede the Grand Slam and be played over the next couple of days.
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz partner each other in a blockbuster pairing with Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula are the No.1 seeds.
Jannik Sinner is scheduled to feature alongside Katerina Siniakova but this event comes less than 24 hours after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Open final with illness and it is doubtful he will have recovered in time.
We’ll have all the latest news and build-up throughout the day ahead of the event kicking off around 4pm BST this afternoon.
