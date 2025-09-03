Amanda Anisimova finds redemption for Wimbledon whitewash by beating Iga Swiatek

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Anisimova found redemption in New York after her Wimbledon final humiliation at the hands of Iga Swiatek.

Anisimova’s maiden grand slam final turned from a dream into a nightmare as she became the first women’s finalist at the All England Club for more than a century to fail to win a game.

Fifty three days later she found herself across the net again from Swiatek, this time on home territory on Arthur Ashe Stadium, and she produced the most significant result of the tournament so far by powering to a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Swiatek has been the form player of the summer in the women’s game, following up her Wimbledon win by lifting the trophy at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, and she had been strongly fancied to claim her second title here.

Anisimova, who crunched 23 winners, said: “This has been such a dream and to come back from Wimbledon is very special to me. I worked so hard to try and turn around that and today proved everything to me.”

Anisimova may have feared the worst when a break of serve to start the match extended Swiatek’s run of games against her to 15.

But the American did not panic, trusting in her powerful groundstrokes and immediately breaking back.

A repeat averted, Anisimova and the crowd could breathe a little more easily, and she set about showing why – Wimbledon final aside – she has been one of the form players of the season.

She was able to rush Swiatek, the ball arrowing into the corners or back at the Pole’s feet, and the pressure began to grow.

Swiatek did have a chance to break again in the fifth game but snatched at a mid-court forehand, sending the ball flying into the stands.

The second seed impressively fought off the danger after a double fault had given Anisimova a break point at 4-3 but she could not do the same two games later, sending a forehand flying several feet long to give her opponent the set.

Swiatek headed off court for a bathroom break and made a strong start to the second set but Anisimova kept swinging and wrestled the momentum back with a run of three games in a row.

The American had some luck, too, a forehand that dribbled over the net alleviating pressure in the seventh game and leaving Swiatek gesturing to her box in disbelief.

She was even more frustrated when a double fault gave Anisimova the break for 5-3 and a chance to serve for the match.

The 24-year-old betrayed nerves as two match points came and went, the second on a double fault, but the tennis gods were smiling on her and another dead net cord on the third gave her her moment.