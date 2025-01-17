Is Jack Draper vs Aleksandar Vukic on TV? Australian Open start time and channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper bids to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time as the British No 1 faces another home favourite in Melbourne.

After surviving a five-set thriller against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round, Draper plays another Australian in Aleksandar Vukic.

Draper overcame a hostile atmosphere and “abuse” from the home fans as he defeated Kokkinakis in what was the longest match of the 23-year-old’s career.

But Draper said that the jeering home crowd actually increased his energy and made him play better against Kokkinakis.

Vukic, 28, is through to the third round of a grand slam for the first time and the World No 67 will have the crowd’s backing as he looks to continue his run.

He is one of two Australian players left standing at the tournament - along with eighth seed Alex de Minaur. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jack Draper vs Aleksandar Vukic?

The third-round contest has been scheduled fourth on Margaret Court Arena on Friday 17 January and in the second match of the night session.

It will follow the women’s singles match between Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez, which is due to start from 8am GMT

Draper and Vukic could therefore expect to take the court at around 10am GMT. But it might be slightly earlier or later depending on the previous match between Gauff and Fernandez.

Jack Draper vs Aleksandar Vukic head to head

This will be the first career meeting between Draper and Vukic. Both players are playing in the Australian Open third round for the first time.

Draper, the 15th seed, reached the US Open semi-finals last season while this is already Vukuc’s best result at the grand slams.

What has Draper said about playing another Australian?

“It's good. It's really good. It's good sport. It's entertainment. That's what it is. Like I said [the boos] gave me a lot of energy. I appreciate that.”

Where can I watch the Australian Open?

In the UK, the Australian Open will be broadcast live on Eurosport. Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or with the discovery+ app.

The tournament takes place every day from midnight UK time each day on the outside courts and 1am on the show courts, while night sessions will start at 8am.