Dynamite Jack Draper reaches first grand slam semi-final with US Open demolition job

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jack Draper further announced himself as the new star of British tennis by reaching the US Open semi-finals.

In the first grand slam since Andy Murray ended his stellar career, Draper has stepped up into the limelight and is taking New York by storm.

His 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win in the quarter-final against world No 10 Alex De Minaur saw him become the first British man to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows since Murray won it in 2012.

His run here has similar vibes to another British success story, three years ago, when Emma Raducanu shocked the world by lifting the women’s title without dropping a set.

It would not be considered as big a shock if Draper were to win two more matches and lift the title, but the manner of his victories to this point, where he has won 15 straight sets, is that of a man on a similar journey to Raducanu.

Draper was in irresistable form at Flushing Meadows ( Getty )

He has taken advantage of Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit – the Spaniard was his slated opponent in the third round before crashing out – and swept aside all to have come before him.

He will certainly get his toughest test yet in the last four as he will meet either world No 1 Jannik Sinner or 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who are playing overnight in what is being described by some as the de facto final.

But Draper is very much in the conversation after his breakthrough grand slam. On Friday, he will take his shot at making a first final.

“It’s amazing. On the biggest court in the world, it’s a dream come true for me,” the British No 1 said in his on-court interview.

“I think I played a solid match and I feel the best fitness-wise that I’ve felt in a long time.

Draper produced some outstanding strokeplay ( Getty )

“I think that’s where Alex has got me in the past. I also think he was struggling a little bit today with something and that helped me a little bit.

“But credit to Alex, he’s an unbelievable player and fighter, and we’re going to have many more battles to come.”

For De Minaur, whose girlfriend is British No 1 Katie Boulter, it is another quarter-final exit at a grand slam and the Australian – who withdrew from Wimbledon in July due to a hip injury –appeared to be struggling throughout.

There were reports of De Minaur cutting his practice session short before the match and he was certainly not at his best in the opening exchanges.

Draper took full advantage, with two breaks of serve allowing him to take the opening set – although he missed five set points before eventually whipping a crosscourt forehand home.

Alex de Minaur (left) appeared to be struggling with injury ( AP )

The 22-year-old, whose early career had been stunted by injury problems, got another break early in the second set but then raised fears when he had a medical timeout for treatment on his hamstring.

However, he continued to dominate and had five break points for a 5-2 lead in the second set, only for De Minaur to find his renowned fighting spirit and level at 5-5.

Draper was not in the mood to let it slip, though, and immediately broke back before serving the set out.

De Minaur was under constant threat and Draper moved to finish the Australian off at 2-2, winning four successive games to reach the last four.

PA