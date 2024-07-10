Support truly

Alex de Minaur says he is “devastated” after pulling out of Wimbledon prior to his quarter-final against Novak Djokovic on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

The Australian No 1 and world No 9, enjoying the best season of his career, sustained a torn cartilage to the hip in the final game against Arthur Fils in his fourth-round match on Monday.

De Minaur’s expression immediately changed as he claimed victory and despite playing down the injury in his press conference afterwards, the 25-year-old’s withdrawal was confirmed on Wednesday lunchtime, when he admitted to feeling a “loud crack” in the last three points of Monday’s match.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic therefore receives a walkover to Friday’s semi-finals, where he will play either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti.

"Obviously not an announcement I wanted to make by any means," De Minaur, the boyfriend of British No 1 Katie Boulter, said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yeah, I'm devastated but have had to pull out due to a hip injury. I felt a loud crack during the last three points of my match against Fils and got a scan yesterday. It confirmed this was the injury and with high risk of making it worse if I was to step on court.

"It is no secret that at this stage of my career, it was the biggest match of my career. I knew the results yesterday but hoped I would wake up today and feel some sort of miracle.

"The problem with me going out and playing is one stretch, one slide, one anything can make this injury go from three to six weeks to four months."

Djokovic, who criticised the Wimbledon crowd after his win against Holger Rune on Monday night, will therefore have three days off before his next match on Friday.

Alex de Minaur has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a hip injury ( Getty Images )

It means Novak Djokovic receives a walkover to the semi-finals ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is looking to take back his Wimbledon crowd after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final. Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev in the other semi-final on Friday.

De Minaur’s withdrawal leaves a spare slot open on Wednesday’s Centre Court schedule following the women’s singles quarter-final between Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina.

The tournament has confirmed the following matches will take place following the first match:

MIXED DOUBLES - SECOND ROUND

J. Zielinski (POL) 7 & S. Hsieh (TPE) 7 vs J. Salisbury (GBR) & H. Watson (GBR)

LADIES' INVITATION DOUBLES - ROUND ROBIN

A. Barty (AUS) & C. Dellacqua (AUS) vs A. Petkovic (GER) & M. Rybarikova (SVK)