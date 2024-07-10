Novak Djokovic was unhappy with fans during his win over Holger Rune ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Novak Djokovic is eyeing another Wimbledon semi-final as he takes on Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur this afternoon after criticising the Centre Court crowd following his previous match.

Djokovic hit out at the crowd for supposedly booing him during victory over Holger Rune and tennis legend John McEnroe has subsequently backed the Serb’s position. It could make for a tetchy atmosphere on Centre, while De Minaur – boyfriend of British No 1 women’s player Katie Boulter and thus dubbed an ‘honorary Brit’ – will provide a tough test as a man in form.

The other men’s singles quarter-final sees Taylor Fritz face Lorenzo Musetti on Court 1, while the women’s singles quarter-finals see 2022 champion Elena Rybakina facing Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina and a battle of two former French Open winners as Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova.

On Tuesday, men’s No 1 seed Jannik Sinner crashed out after struggling with illness in a five-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev, who booked a rematch with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the Spaniard overcame Tommy Paul despite losing an epic first set.

Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below: