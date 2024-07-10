Wimbledon 2024 LIVE: Tennis scores and updates as Novak Djokovic returns after spat with fans
Djokovic hit out at Centre Court fans for supposedly booing him during his win over Holger Rune and now face in-form Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic is eyeing another Wimbledon semi-final as he takes on Australian No 1 Alex de Minaur this afternoon after criticising the Centre Court crowd following his previous match.
Djokovic hit out at the crowd for supposedly booing him during victory over Holger Rune and tennis legend John McEnroe has subsequently backed the Serb’s position. It could make for a tetchy atmosphere on Centre, while De Minaur – boyfriend of British No 1 women’s player Katie Boulter and thus dubbed an ‘honorary Brit’ – will provide a tough test as a man in form.
The other men’s singles quarter-final sees Taylor Fritz face Lorenzo Musetti on Court 1, while the women’s singles quarter-finals see 2022 champion Elena Rybakina facing Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina and a battle of two former French Open winners as Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova.
On Tuesday, men’s No 1 seed Jannik Sinner crashed out after struggling with illness in a five-set defeat to Daniil Medvedev, who booked a rematch with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals after the Spaniard overcame Tommy Paul despite losing an epic first set.
Follow all the latest scores and match updates from Wimbledon below:
Wimbledon intended order of play - Wednesday 10 July
CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START
Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [4] vs Elina Svitolina (UKR) [21]
Alex de Minaur (AUS) [9] vs Novak Djokovic (SRB) [2]
No.1 COURT - 13:00 START
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) [13] vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) [31]
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) [25] vs Taylor Fritz (USA) [13]
John McEnroe backs Novak Djokovic in spat with Wimbledon fans
John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic had every right to take a swipe at the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon.
Djokovic claimed some spectators disrespected him during his straight-sets win over Holger Rune on Monday night by repeatedly chanting the young Dane’s surname.
During a heated on-court interview, the seven-time champion said: “Well, to all the fans that had respect and stayed here tonight thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it.
“And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case me, have a gooooood night. Gooood night, gooood night. Very good night.”
Three-time champion McEnroe, who had his fair share of run-ins with crowds during his colourful career, revealed he would have told Djokovic “well done” for calling out the spectators.
Wimbledon, watch out: You just made Novak Djokovic angry
“I’ve played in much more hostile environments, trust me, you guys can’t touch me,” Novak Djokovic assured the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon on Monday night. Even after winning in straight sets, he had the bit between his teeth. Holger Rune couldn’t touch him either, you see, so the seven-time Wimbledon champion had a little more energy to expend.
But we’ll come back to the cutting coda on Djokovic’s straight-sets victory. In tennis terms, this might have been the perfect match for him at the perfect time. There is a sense that the Serb’s powers are waning this year, if only slightly, and if only due to the looming presence of Father Time – one of the few figures in sport with a greater record than Djokovic.
Make no mistake, the 24-time grand slam champion can win Wimbledon this week. He remains among the favourites, and rightly so. But after his walkover exit from the French Open, and with that compression sleeve still hugging his surgically-repaired right knee, and with his movement a little laboured, it is fair to suggest that he’ll welcome this straight-sets win.
Read Alex Pattle’s full assessment of the Djokovic situation:
WATCH: Novak Djokovic blasts ‘disrespectful’ Wimbledon crowd after Holger Rune victory
Novak Djokovic accused the Wimbledon Centre Court crowd of “disrespect” following his third-round win against Holger Rune.
Wimbledon - day 10
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Day 10 of Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic returns to the court for the first time since his spat with fans on Centre Court.
