Jack Draper evokes Andy Murray spirit to seal thrilling Australian Open comeback

Jack Draper conjured the spirit of Andy Murray to claw his way back from the brink of defeat against home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.

Two years ago, Murray famously recovered from two sets and a break down against Kokkinakis to win a second-round match that finished at 4.05am.

It was not quite midnight when Draper completed a 6-7 (3) 6-3 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory, holding his fist aloft in celebration of a memorable effort.

But by that point the pair had been locked in a power battle on a raucous John Cain Arena for four hours and 35 minutes, with Kokkinakis serving for the match in the fourth set despite struggling with a pectoral problem but again unable to defeat his British foe.

Asked by John McEnroe in his on-court interview how he had pulled off the comeback, Draper said: “I don’t know, it was a really tough match. Thanasi is an unbelievable player, someone I have great respect for.

“I’m really proud of the way I competed today and I eventually came through. I’m very happy about that. I’m getting better each set and I’m really proud of the way I’m going about my tennis.”

Draper arrived at Melbourne Park still battling to recover from a hip injury suffered in pre-season and he has not yet found his best form.

open image in gallery Murray came from behind to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis two years ago ( Getty Images )

But the US Open semi-finalist again showed tremendous heart and fighting spirit to reach the third round here for the first time, where he will take on another Australian in unseeded Aleksandar Vukic.

There were boos for 15th seed Draper when he stepped onto the court, although it was not quite the bear-pit generated by Nick Kyrgios.

Kokkinakis was wincing after serving from the first game but he produced an astonishing display, missing only three of 35 first serves in the first set, which he clinched on a tie-break.

A double fault from Draper at 2-3 was costly but he also lacked conviction on his groundstrokes at the tight moments while Kokkinakis did not waver in his full-blooded approach.

It seemed inconceivable that Kokkinakis would be able to maintain his serving level and he dipped immediately in the second set, a double fault costing him a break in the second game.

Kokkinakis hit back but a dreadful volley from on top of the net gave Draper another break for 5-3, and the British number one converted to level the match.

He looked to be in the ascendancy early in the third with Kokkinakis clearly in pain but could not take his chances and the crowd noise ramped up as the Australian moved ahead once more.

Controlling the atmosphere was becoming quite a task for umpire Marijana Veljovic, and Kokkinakis sportingly gave Draper a point in the fourth set after she had called a let for a disturbance just as the British player struck a winner.

Kokkinakis was already a break up and seemingly heading for victory but getting across the line has been the 28-year-old’s Achilles heel throughout his career.

Draper had experienced it in Davis Cup last year when he defeated the Australian, and Murray’s recovery came from a seemingly impossible position.

Serving for victory at 5-4, Kokkinakis tightened up, handing the break back, and two games later Draper broke again to win the set, clenching his fist in understated celebration while his opponent looked to the heavens.

Kokkinakis continued to swing in the deciding set but he could not take a chance at 3-3, Draper earning boos from the crowd as he walked back to his chair.

The last laugh was his, though, as Kokkinakis’ resistance cracked in the next game, and Draper served it out to love.