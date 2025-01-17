How Jack Draper’s hard work paid off in ‘surprising’ Australian Open run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Draper admitted that he is surprising himself with his marathon run to the Australian Open fourth round after surviving another five-set battle to book a clash with Carlos Alcaraz in Melbourne.

The 23-year-old went the distance for the third consecutive round as he defeated Australian hopeful Aleksandar Vukic in a deciding match tiebreak, prevailing 6-4 2-6 5-7 7-6 (5) 7-6 (10/8) victory at 12.55am local time.

"My body doesn't feel too great, luckily I've got a good physio,” Draper said on court. “But I think just mentally I've really competed hard, I've loved the atmosphere just playing in front of so many people. It's given me a lot of energy to keep on pushing and pushing, and I'm surprising myself."

open image in gallery Draper got over the line after midnight in Melbourne ( Getty Images )

The British No 1 has been working hard on improving the physical and mental parts of his game, although his pre-season was disrupted by a hip injury that forced Draper to cancel a training week with Alcaraz in December.

Despite his lack of build-up, Draper has now spent more than 12 hours on court in his wins over Mariano Navone, Thanasi Kokkinakis and now Vukic, with the 15th seed also managing to stay relaxed in the big moments.

It was only a few months ago that Draper opened up on his anxiety and nerves following his US Open semi-final defeat to World No 1 Jannik Sinner, and the 23-year-old has revealed how he has worked on breathing techniques to deal with the stress of competing over five sets at the grand slams.

“Obviously there's always been that question mark in my head over five-set matches, and am I able to do it? From a mental side of things and physical as well, is my body going to hold up?” Draper said afterwards.

open image in gallery Draper is through to the Australian Open third round for the first time ( Getty Images )

“I've been putting in a lot of work in general over time. By having that time off with my hip, I was able to focus on working on a few different things. I was working a lot with a breathing coach and just trying to understand that a bit better.

“I had a lot of problems with my sinuses when I was younger so I breathe a lot through my mouth. When you are anxious or when you have long points and you have to recover quickly, it's not efficient to breathe through your mouth. So I've been trying to reverse what I do and breathe through my nose a lot better.

“I think sometimes you don't realize how uptight your body is. Especially me, because I've always been someone who likes to try hard. I think sometimes you have to relax, especially in tennis, because you need to be free to let your muscles do what they need to do. If you're tense the whole time, you're not going to last too long.”

Draper was aware of the criticism he has faced at times for failing to hold up physically at the grand slams and struggling with cramps. “It's the truth,” he said. “I'm done after two sets most of the time. I mean, that's just the way it is, and that's something that I'm aware of, and I needed to be better at that.

“I still have a long way to go, but this is a huge drive forward, the fact that I'm mentally and physically capable of winning three five-set matches, it doesn't happen often. That's a testament to the work I've done and the place I'm in.”

open image in gallery Draper and Alcaraz meet in the last-32 ( Getty Images )

Draper quickly turned his attention to recovering for his fourth-round match with Alcaraz. Draper said he had felt “sore” after his previous win over Kokkinakis, and another late finish will hardly help his efforts to be ready for a clash against the four-time grand slam champion and third seed, who has breezed through to the last-32.

Draper defeated Alcaraz in their last meeting at Queen’s, but the British No 1 said he would not be reading too much into the victory. “I think he just came off the French Open and had a bit of time off. I had just won Stuttgart, and the grass is a completely different ball game,” Draper said.

“I know what to expect from him. He's going to come out with a lot of energy, and obviously he's a special talent. I need to be aggressive. I need to take my chances. Against the top players you get less and less chances to win games and sets.

“I need to be brave in the way I play, but I'm expecting him to come out and know that I've played three five-setters and know that he's got a battle on his hands, and he's going to have to play good.”