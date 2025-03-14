Jack Draper eclipses Ben Shelton to reach Indian Wells semi-finals
He will face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final four.
Jack Draper downed American Ben Shelton in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open to reach a maiden Masters 1000 semi-final.
After an even tussle to start the match, Draper struck first blood with a break of serve in the seventh game en route to wrapping up the first set 6-4.
The Briton then struggled in the opening stages of the second set, giving up a quick break and finding himself down 0-3.
He was able to rally, however, claiming three straight games before both players again settled into a chess match.
After mirroring each other to 5-5, Draper claimed a crucial break in the 11th and held serve to claim a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 39 minutes.
He will face second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final four after the Spaniard overcame Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6 (4).
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev also reached the semi-finals with a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7) win over 20-year-old Arthur Fils.
Meanwhile, Holger Rune dispatched Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-0 6-3 to reach his first semi-final of the year in a match that was briefly interrupted by rain.
World number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised past Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets 6-2 6-3 to make the semi-finals in just one hour and 22 minutes.
She will face 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys, who cruised past Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.
Ninth seed Mirra Andreeva hit a 10-match winning streak with her 7-5 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina.
She will play Poland’s Iga Swiątek, who made it through to the semi-finals after beating Chinese Olympic gold medallist Qinwen Zheng 6-3 6-3.